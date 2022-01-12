An experienced Newcastle insolvency solicitor has taken on a new regional role with the UK’s leading provider of finance for insolvency litigation.

Alexandra Withers has moved into an Associate Director position with Manolete Partners plc, which buys or funds insolvency claims, and works with insolvency practitioners and their lawyers across the UK to maximise returns for creditors.

Originally from Redcar, Alexandra studied law at Northumbria University, graduating with first class honours in 2011, and has worked in practice in Newcastle for the last decade, predominantly acting for insolvency practitioners in claims against former company directors and others, but also working on behalf of directors defending such claims.

Alexandra is also chair of the North East arm of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, leading the organisation’s efforts across the region to highlight the work of the profession in supporting businesses, individuals and the economy, and promoting the benefits of seeking qualified advice at the first sign of financial distress.

She says: “The work of insolvency practitioners has very much been in the spotlight over the last two years, and with the recent end of the government’s insolvency protections for firms struggling to deal with the impacts of the pandemic, it’s likely to be even more to the fore during 2022.

“Securing the maximum possible returns for creditors is a central plank of the UK insolvency regime, and Manolete Partners plc works alongside insolvency practitioners to ensure that this goal is achieved in the most efficient ways possible.

“Manolete has an excellent industry reputation for the quality of work that the team provides and the outcomes they secure for creditors, and it’s exciting to be joining at such a crucial time for the insolvency industry and the wider regional economy.”

Headquartered in London, Manolete Partners plc operates a national network of in-house lawyers to ensure local advice is available to clients around the UK, and works alongside all sectors of the insolvency industry, from independent practitioners through to IPs within the ‘Big Four’ accountancy firms.

Mena Halton, Head of Legal at Manolete Partners plc, adds: “Alexandra is an experienced and highly-regarded member of the North East insolvency profession and makes an excellent addition to our regional team.”