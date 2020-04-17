A local solicitor’s practice has been voted the best in Sunderland and Newcastle across four categories.

Emmersons Solicitors, which has been established for 22 years has been awarded a variety of accolades for its work in Sunderland, including; Best Family Department, whilst managing director Jacqueline Emmerson has been named as the Best Estate Planning Lawyer alongside director Michael Robinson who is Best Motoring Lawyer. Emmersons Solicitors was also recognised for having the Best Property Department in Newcastle.

The firm also recently won the Corporate Social Responsibility Award at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards whilst Jacqueline was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Women in Business Awards. She said; “We are incredibly proud to have recently been acknowledged for both our dedication to our clients and the local community. To be named as best across Sunderland and Newcastle for our family and property departments as well as the recognition for Michael and I was a very proud moment.

“It is our priority to support local people and SMEs with their legal needs, no matter their circumstances. The North East is a very supportive region and we truly enjoy assisting others across a number of requirements.”

Judges from Three Best Rated considered a variety of aspects when assessing Emmersons including; business hours, business images, complete information, copyright & licencing, exact services, experience, followers ratio, legitimate ratings, responsiveness, social media, website source and website standard.

Emmersons Solicitors has also been shortlisted twice for the Law Society Excellence Awards and gained its Lexcel Accreditation, and was also mentioned in Parliament thanks to its successful campaign for a change to defence sentencing.

The firm’s dedication to the local community includes its support of several different charities, including Armed Forces charity, SSAFA, homeless charity Crisis, the British Heart Foundation and Feeding Families North East. The firm is also an official member of Solicitors for the Elderly, a specialist group of lawyers who have pledged to make a difference to older and vulnerable people. It’s dedication to the older community also includes its status as ‘Dementia Friends’ and its involvement in the Alzheimer’s Association scheme, offering reduced fee work in relation to Lasting Powers of Attorney. Emmersons also recently became an official Slow Shopping ambassador.

Jacqueline continued; “We strongly believe that it is incredibly important for local businesses to play a part in taking care of our communities. One of our main priorities is to ensure that local people are supported, and opportunities to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle are available.”

For more information please visit http://www.emmersons-solicitors.co.uk/