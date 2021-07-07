Introduction

Tamil films are hailing as one of the best filmmakers in the world. Tamil Movie is a remarkable collection of Chennai-based languages ​​from the Tamil Nadu region of South India. AVM Filmmakers established in the 1950s. Work style and publicity quickly move ahead of the restless movie industry’s world’s best movie makers.

The stories of the movies in this industry are as unique as the related songs are more beautiful and unique.

Rowdy Baby

This song is viral and accepted in the history of Tamil cinema. The song is from the Marri 2 movie and has 1.1B views on YouTube so far. The singers of the music are Dhanush and Dhee, and Poetu Dhanush writes an impossibly beautiful song. The song is composed by renowned musician Yuvan Shankar Raja. So the song is viral and familiar.

Why this Kolaveri di

The song, which was released a long time ago, is still as popular as ever. The music has played in alleys in different cities of different countries—a popular song from the famous movie ‘3’. The song caused quite a stir at that time. The song’s singer is famous singer Dhanush, and the favorite song is composed by renowned musician Anirudh Ravichandra. The music is currently hugely popular and has been viewed 283M times on YouTube.

Vaayadi Petha Pulla

This song is viral among the Tamil songs because it is singing with a small child. The song was sung for the movie Kanaa and sung by three famous singers. They are Aaradhana SivaKarthikeyan, Sivakarthikeyan, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi. GKB wrote the favorite Tamil song and the music credits featured many other celebrities, including Kalyani Nair, Veena Murali and Deepthi Suresh. The song has been viewed more than 213M times on YouTube so far.

Vaathi Coming

Tamil Movie Industry's Famous Movie Master's Famous Song Vaathi Coming. The song has over 212M views on YouTube so far. The song is written by renowned author Gana Balachandar and composed by Anirudh Avichander. Anirudh Ravichander and Gana Balachandar sing the song.

In Conclusion

Tamil movie industry is a thriving movie industry. Thousands of unique movies have been made here, along with thousands of songs. All the songs have praised by people all over the world for being unique and harmonious. To people, Tamil movie songs seem a little too emotional and timely. The videos of these songs are pretty enjoyable as the cinematography and choreography are using new techniques. The pieces above have been beautifully composed and sung and have gained popularity among the audience.