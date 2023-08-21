SOMETHING FISHY GOING ON AT A NEWCASTLE RESTAURANT…

DINERS at a Tyneside restaurant can have their fill of a favourite ingredient – thanks to a whopping catch.

Lovage in Jesmond, Newcastle recently took possession of a giant 113 kg halibut, believed to be one of the biggest fish of its kind ever landed in the UK.

And now the fish – which cost around £2000 – is set to be turned into mouthwatering meals for visitors who love what is widely recognised as one of the most flavoursome fishes around.

The fish – which took two days to prepare and turn into 400 portions – was caught off the North East coast and was then offered to Lovage chef, Kleo Tabaku.

“Halibut is a fantastic fish and whenever we have a dish with it on the menu it’s always very popular,” said Kleo.

“So when we were offered this giant halibut we couldn’t turn it down, even though it has taken us a huge amount of work to prepare it.”

Kleo has ensured that there is as little waste as possible, with even the bones used to make stock.

The fish will be used in a number of ways, including being served with spinach, lobster sauce, sea veg and sweetcorn which is on the current menu.

It is also on offer on Lovage’s Sunday lunch menu, prepared with mussels, clams, smoked haddock, samphire and fish cream.

“It’s a very versatile and absolutely delicious fish even if this one is more the size of a whale!” said Kleo.

Lovage has gone from strength to strength since it opened last year, having already been mentioned in the Michelin guide and becoming a popular destination for both lunch and dinner.

The restaurant’s menu is inspired by Kleo’s Mediterranean background, with a range of seasonally changing menus using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

For further information visit www.lovagejesmond.co.uk

