COME ON, BARBIE, LET’S GO PARTY …

YOUNG partygoers are invited to pop on their pink and head to a top County Durham hotel for a very special Barbie-q later this month.

As the Barbie movie breaks box office records around the world, it has also inspired a very special one off event – which will support one of the region’s leading charities.

On Wednesday 30 August Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield, is holding a Barbie-themed children’s summer party, with an interactive show, disco, games and unlimited popcorn and candyfloss.

And a prize will be on offer for the best costumed Barbie and Ken, with all money raised from the event going to support the invaluable work of Teesside Hospice.

The fun begins at 2pm with a Pretty in Pink mocktail on arrival before guests tuck into hot dogs, burgers and fries along with Barbie and Ken cupcakes and heart shaped shortbread at the Barbie-q at 2.30pm.

There will be an interactive Barbie and Ken show at 3.45pm, followed by a disco and lots of prizes to be won, including one for the best dressed Barbie and Ken.

Each guest will enjoy unlimited popcorn and candyfloss and there will be games, goody bags and much more besides before the event draws to a close at 5.30pm.

Helen Attley, Sales & Events Manager at Hardwick Hall said the event would “be the perfect way to celebrate the summer’s must-see film and have a really fun afternoon with friends.”

Alan Geddes, Events and Community Manager from Teesside Hospice, said: “Hardwick Hall Hotel will transform into ‘Barbieland’ for the day, bringing out the princess in hundreds of girls from across Teesside.

“A huge thanks must go to the hotel for supporting the hospice as all profits raised on the day will allow us to continue to support people and families, across Teesside, who have been affected by a terminal illness.”

Tickets for the event, which takes place from 2pm to 5.30pm, cost £25 each and can be booked at www.hardwickhallhotel.co.uk.

