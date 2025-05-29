Sonay Kartal: The Rising Star of British Tennis

In a sport that thrives on resilience, talent, and unyielding belief, Sonay Kartal is rapidly emerging as one of Britain’s most promising tennis prospects. At just 23 years old, Kartal has already made waves on the international stage, signalling a bright future for British women’s tennis.

A Promising Start

Born on October 28, 2001, in Sidcup, London, Kartal is of Turkish descent and has carried her multicultural heritage proudly into the world of professional tennis. She picked up a racquet for the first time at just six years old at the Pavilion & Avenue Tennis Club in Brighton, where she continues to train. Though she initially played left-handed, she made the switch to right-handed early in her development—one of many small decisions that would shape her rise.

Inspired by tennis legends such as Roger Federer and Kim Clijsters, Kartal’s game is marked by a fluid style, a strong baseline presence, and exceptional court movement.

Breaking Through the Ranks

Kartal has worked her way steadily through the ranks of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), balancing a rigorous ITF schedule while gaining crucial experience in bigger tournaments. Her breakthrough came in 2024 when she claimed her first WTA Tour title at the Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia, defeating Rebecca Šramková in a confident and composed performance.

This victory propelled her up the rankings, and by May 2025, Kartal achieved a career-high WTA singles ranking of world No. 53—a feat that marks her as a formidable force among Britain’s next tennis generation.

Wimbledon 2024: A Moment of History

The grass courts of Wimbledon have long held a special place in British tennis folklore, and Kartal added her name to its rich history books in 2024. Coming through the qualifiers, she became the first British female qualifier to reach the third round at Wimbledon since 1997.

Her tenacity and nerve under pressure won her not just matches, but also admiration from fans and pundits alike. It was at Wimbledon that Kartal truly announced herself to the world, showing she could compete—and win—on the sport’s biggest stage.

National Pride: Billie Jean King Cup Heroics

Kartal’s progress has not been limited to the individual arena. In April 2025, she made a stellar debut for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup, notching impressive wins over Germany’s Jule Niemeier and the Netherlands’ Eva Vedder. Her contributions played a vital role in helping Team GB advance in the prestigious international tournament.

These performances further solidified her status as a clutch player capable of delivering for her country when it matters most.

Off the Court: A Grounded and Driven Personality

Away from the spotlight, Kartal enjoys a relatively low-key lifestyle. She is in a relationship with British bodybuilder Luke Ogbourn, who has been by her side during her pivotal career moments. The couple’s public appearances and supportive dynamic have been warmly received by fans.

Despite the attention, Kartal remains grounded. She credits her team, her family, and her Brighton roots for keeping her focused and humble in the high-stakes world of professional tennis.

Looking Ahead

With youth, talent, and determination on her side, Sonay Kartal is poised for even greater success. She is part of a new wave of British tennis stars looking to follow in the footsteps of Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, but her story is distinctly her own—marked by perseverance, underdog spirit, and an ever-growing trophy cabinet.

As the 2025 season progresses, fans and pundits alike will be watching closely. Could Kartal break into the top 30? Could she go even further at Wimbledon or claim another WTA title? Whatever comes next, one thing is certain—Sonay Kartal is a name to remember.

Did you know?

Kartal turned professional in 2020 and quickly became a regular on the ITF Circuit before transitioning to the WTA Tour.

Her playing style is often compared to Clijsters for her aggressive baseline game and powerful forehand.

She is fluent in both English and Turkish.

Conclusion

Sonay Kartal’s journey from Brighton’s local courts to the global tennis stage is a testament to hard work, belief, and talent. As British tennis seeks its next great hope, Kartal is stepping confidently into the spotlight—with a racket in hand and eyes firmly set on the top.

For more on Sonay Kartal’s upcoming matches and WTA rankings, visit the official WTA website.