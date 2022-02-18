A Lake District spa resort has marked the re-opening of its refurbished restaurant with the assignment of a head chef to deliver a diverse new menu.

A 50-mile cheese trolley, an innovative wine cooling system, and signature dishes such as Turbot Meuniere and Chicken Scallopini are exciting new features at The W at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues has undertaken the restaurant refurbishment at its flagship site to create a contemporary dining atmosphere, with warm bright artwork and a jazzy modern vibe.

Head chef Sam Rees has moved across from sister restaurant Blue Smoke on the Bay to work with a team of 18 staff and deliver a seasonal British and continental menu in the freshly designed surroundings.

Sam says: “The W offers diners an array of new signature dishes including fillet of Beef Wellington, starter classics such as Coquilles St Jacques, and of course the famous Low Wood Bay sticky toffee pudding.”

“And we continue to source and promote local produce wherever we can, with the 50-mile cheese trolley featuring artisan cheese makers all within a 50 mile radius of the Lake District.”

Newly appointed restaurant and banqueting manager at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa Craig Harrison adds: “Attention to detail and innovation has been a key part of the refurbishment. We’re using state-of-the-art wine refrigeration and preservation technology so we can provide an extended list of international wines served by the glass at exactly the right temperature.”

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is recruiting for staff to complete the team at the refurbished venue. To find out more about available jobs and to apply, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/