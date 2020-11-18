Two young artists have been offered the opportunity to have their artwork exhibited at the forthcoming Spot on the Wall exhibition at The Station in Richmond. Rosie Tupper, a Year 13 student and Christian Swift, a former student who left in the summer to further his studies at Leeds Art University, are privileged to have their work showcased alongside over seventy talented artists and photographers.

Rosie is an aspiring comic artist and after completing her A-levels she is planning to take a foundation year in Arts and Design at Arts University Bournemouth. For her Spot she has created a piece called ‘Hands’. Rosie said: “I chose to draw hands because they are visually very intricate, but they also can hold many different kinds of symbolism depending on the position. In addition, hands are about as ‘everyday’ of a subject as you can get and I hope my artwork will appeal to a wide audience. As a medium, pencil is great for capturing volume and gradient as well as sharp details.”

After achieving A* in his A-level Art in the summer, Christian is now furthering his studies at Leeds Art University. Christian likes working with graphite pencil and enjoys art that is done with intention. Over lockdown, he listened to Lana del Ray whilst drawing a lot of horses. He has created a piece called ‘Sternocephalicus muscle, striving forward motion’ for his Spot.

Jemma Gregory, The Station’s Communications Co-ordinator, said “Our ethos is thoroughly rooted in the idea that art is for everyone. Spot is a perfect example of this. Whether you’re an amateur or professional artist, you are welcome here, your work is valued and important. For the first time, we have introduced SPOT new talent, donating free places to some of our most promising up-and-coming artists – providing a platform to showcase their talent in our beautiful gallery. We are excited to be working with Richmond School and Sixth Form College again on another amazing project and cannot wait to see Christian and Rosie’s work.”

Through the annual Spot on the wall exhibition the Station gathers a fantastic range of artwork together to give visitors to an ever-changing display of art to enjoy and purchase, in a wide range of media. Whether the artist is a first-time exhibitor, or they have been exhibiting for years, as a profession or a hobby, they sit side by side on the walls of the prestigious old station building. As a piece of art is sold, the artist can replace it with another, ensuring visitors to The Station, the exhibition looks fresh and different every time. The exhibition will open on 3rd December 2020 and run until 3rd February 2021.

Ann-Marie James, Lead Teacher for Art at Richmond School and Sixth Form College, concluded: “Rosie and Christian are both outstanding artists who have always pursued their own individual ideas outside of school despite busy schedules with other subjects. Rosie has a particular talent for illustration and character design while Christian has displayed excellent skills in both fine art and design. This amazing opportunity to showcase their work to a wider audience is really exciting for such young, emerging artists.”

Find out more about The Station’s Spot on the Wall exhibition at http://www.thestation.co.uk/whats-on/exhibitions/a-spot-on-the-wall/