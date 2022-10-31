A much-loved Durham based charity has issued an appeal for volunteers in County Durham to come forward and lend a hand in their Charity Shops, or they may face temporary closures.

St Cuthbert’s Hospice in Durham cares for people with life-limiting illnesses, people who are at the end of life and people who have been bereaved. The charity must raise in excess of £2 million each year to provide these vital services for free. The eight charity shops across the county play a huge part in raising much needed funds.

Angela Lord, Hospice Sales Manager, said: “We’ve sadly seen a sharp drop in the number of charity shop volunteers since the start of the pandemic and it’s been a challenge to get back to levels that allow us to open the shops as usual. Some shops have had to close unexpectedly for short periods of time when we just haven’t had anyone available to help our, and it’s starting to impact on the income we can generate. It really is getting to a critical point for us.”

“We’re asking people in County Durham who can offer a few hours or possibly a couple of mornings or afternoons a week to come and join the team in any of our eight shops. You’ll meet lots of people when volunteering and maybe even learn some new skills.”

Volunteers can learn and develop a variety of skills, from helping on the shop floor or till, creating window displays and sorting stock or even helping to research, photograph and list items for online shopping sites. Volunteer applications are welcomed by anyone age 13 or over. Full training is given to all new recruits.

Angela added: “Volunteer roles can provide transferrable skills and experience for people looking to gain paid employment as well as help to boost confidence. We find newly retired people also really enjoy volunteering in our shops and giving the gift of time while keeping active. All are welcome to apply and join our friendly teams. Our volunteers always tell us it’s so rewarding knowing that they are helping to raise funds for people in their communities who really need St Cuthbert’s care and support.”

Leslie Simpson has been a volunteer at the hospices Spennymoor charity shop for three years, but has volunteered for St Cuthbert’s for a total of nine years.

“I spend a few hours each week volunteering at the charity shop in Spennymoor. I enjoy the social side to volunteering, working the till and chatting with customers. You get to know the regular shoppers and it’s nice to have a catch up when they call in. It’s also a great feeling knowing that I’m helping the Hospice raise money through the sale of items that people kindly donated. I’d recommend volunteering to anyone who wants to fill some spare time by supporting a great local cause.”

To find out more please pop into any St Cuthbert’s Hospice shop, call 0191 374 6169, email volunteers@stcuthbertshospice.com or visit www.stcuthbertshospice.com/volunteer The charity is also in need of additional volunteer drivers, or driver’s mates, to help collect and distribute donations between their charity shops.