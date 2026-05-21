St Helens-Based Venturepak Joins Ice Cream Alliance to Expand Growing Packaging Business

A LEADING plastic packaging specialist has joined the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) in a strategic move to strengthen its position within the UK’s growing ice cream sector.

Venturepak, a St-Helens-based manufacturer of high-quality plastic containers, are excited to join the alliance, and are looking forward to building meaningful partnerships within the ice cream industry and beyond.

The company, founded in 2021, is led by directors Martin Barber and Matt Buckley, who have decades of experience within the food packaging industry. Venturepak are looking forward to a fantastic 2026 Ice Cream Season following a successful 2025 trading period, which included the launch of a new website.

The announcement comes as the UK ice cream sector continues to evolve, with manufacturers facing increasing pressure around compliance, sustainability, and product presentation – all areas where specialist packaging plays a critical role.

By joining the Ice Cream Alliance – the UK’s leading trade body representing ice cream manufacturers, retailers and suppliers – Venturepak gains direct access to industry-specific expertise, training and representation, as well as a network of businesses operating across the entire supply chain.

Martin Barber, Director of Venturepak, said the move marks an important step in the company’s growth within the sector.

“Being part of the Ice Cream Alliance makes us a more recognised and trusted name in the industry. It gives us access to expert advice, networking opportunities, and industry representation. We also get access to tailored training courses for business operations in our industry. It will just give us so much more credibility in the ice cream world.”

The Ice Cream Alliance plays a key role in supporting the industry, offering guidance on food safety, labelling regulations, and best practice, while also acting as a collective voice for members at a national level.

For Venturepak, whose products are used directly by ice cream manufacturers, this closer relationship with the industry body provides valuable insights into emerging trends, regulatory changes and the practical challenges faced by its customers.

The company says the membership will help it continue to develop packaging solutions that not only meet operational requirements but also support businesses in delivering high-quality products to market.

“We are truly excited to be joining such a prestigious alliance, and look forward to attending events and immersing ourselves further in the world of ice cream!”

To find out more about Venturepak’s quality range, visit the website.