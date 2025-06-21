St Nectan Model Boat Completed After 22 Years Ready for Maiden Voyage

A model boat nearly six feet long is preparing to set sail for the first time, more than two decades after construction began.

The vessel, a detailed scale replica of the steam trawler St Nectan, was expected to take around 18 months to build. However, for Kevern Oliver from Lower Moor, near Pershore, the project turned into a 22-year labor of love — worked on intermittently over the years.

After a successful trial in a large swimming pool earlier this week, the model will undergo further testing in a fish pond before its official launch at The Springs Holiday Park in Lower Moor.

“It’s really become a bit of a conversation starter,” Mr. Oliver shared. “I initially took it on as a hobby to unwind. I had experience with model airplanes, but then I made the rather bold choice to go for the largest wooden model kits I could find.”

“There were long periods where I didn’t touch it — nearly ten years at one point. When the pandemic hit, my wife encouraged me to pick it up again.”

Originally, Mr. Oliver attempted to fit a functioning steam engine, but after five years of effort, he opted instead for an electric motor, which he said was much simpler to install.

The model, built to a 1:32 scale from a Mountfleet Models kit, weighs over 30 kilograms and measures just under six feet in length.

“If all goes to plan, I’ll be launching it on Sunday, August 25,” he said. “If it brings the community together, I’ll be over the moon. All those hours tinkering in the garage will have been well worth it.”

Mr. Oliver admitted that only close friends, neighbors, and pub regulars were aware of the project — until now.

“There’s definitely something uplifting about finishing a project that’s been in the background for so long. My wife asked what I’d work on next — I mentioned a paddleboat. Her response? Let’s just say it’s not fit to print.”