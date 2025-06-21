UK order books open for Volkswagen Transporter Kombi and Shuttle variants

New Transporter Shuttle and Kombi variants now available to order from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

With eight seats as standard, the Transporter Shuttle Life is available from £48,775 OTR 1

Transporter Kombi Commerce Plus prices start from £42,220 OTR 1

Available on a Personal Contract Plan from just £389 per month 2

Configure the Transporter Shuttle model here, and the Kombi here

Milton Keynes, UK, 19 June 2025 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has broadened the appeal of the already-popular Transporter range, with the addition of Shuttle and Kombi variants to the UK line-up. Both can be ordered online or from one of 58 Volkswagen Van Centres from today, with prices starting from £42,220 OTR1 or £389 per month2 on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan.

The Transporter Shuttle has seating for eight people as standard, with the option to add a ninth seat, making it ideally suited to both professional hire companies and larger families seeking comfort and practicality. The TDI powertrain version is available from £48,7751 with a BEV version to follow soon.

The Transporter Kombi combines practicality and versatility. With ample space for five people as standard, and the option to add a sixth seat, it is the ideal choice for tradespeople who need to transport their crew as well as tools and equipment. The Kombi Commerce Plus is priced from £42,2201 for the TDI version, also with a BEV powertrain variant available later this summer.

Whether for inner- or inter-city travel, both the Transporter Shuttle and Kombi are available with a 2.0l TDI engine. And, with the option to choose a long or short wheelbase, both models offer customers the flexibility to choose the right vehicle for their needs.

The Transporter is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ best-selling vehicle worldwide. Now in its seventh generation, the latest model introduces a completely updated design, a premium interior complete with digital screen and robust physical buttons, as well as impressive payload and towing capacity.

To celebrate order books opening, a range of compelling finance deals are available, with the Kombi Commerce Plus 110PS 2.0-litre TDI available on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan from just £389 per month2, and the Shuttle Life 110PS 2.0-litre TDI from £449 per month2, both with a £2,500 deposit contribution from Volkswagen Financial Services2.

Representative example based on a 48-month, 10,000 mile per annum Solutions Personal Contract Plan agreement Kombi Commerce Plus

SWB 110PS 2.0 TDI 6-Speed Manual Shuttle Life

SWB 110PS 2.0 TDI 6-Speed Manual Duration 48 months 48 months 47 monthly payments of2 £389.00 £449.00 Deposit contribution2 £2,500.00 £2,500.00 Customer deposit £7,121.72 £8,800.28 On the road retail cash price £42,220.00 £48,775.00 Optional Final Payment £22,065.48 £19,275.84 Total amount of credit £32,598.28 £37,474.72 Total amount payable £47,190.56 £54,478.76 Option to purchase fee^ £10.00 £10.00 Representative APR 4.86% 4.86% Rate of interest 4.9% 4.9%



2Ordered by 30/09/2025. Includes Transporter Kombi and Shuttle models only. Indemnities may be required. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Finance.

^Payable at the end of your agreement.

All customers will also benefit from an enhanced warranty and service plan at no extra cost, the Volkswagen 5+ Promise: comprising five services, three MOTs, a five-year Warranty, and five years’ Roadside Assistance.3

Generous level of standard equipment

The Shuttle Life TDI features a generous level of standard equipment, including:

16-inch “Montreal” alloy wheels in Silver

LED headlights with separate LED daytime running lights and high-beam control

Mud flaps in front and rear

Body-coloured bumpers in front and rear

Black painted exterior mirror housings and body-coloured door handles

Power-adjustable and separately heated exterior mirrors

Rear tailgate

Black Illuminated plastic scuff plate in cab

LED light units for cab and passenger compartment

2 single seats in front with armrests

Manually adjustable 2-way lumbar support for the driver’s seat

Seat trim covers in fabric ‘Life’

Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

12-inch digital driver display

13-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Wireless App Connect and DAB radio

5G modem

7x USB sockets in cab and 6x USB sockets in passenger compartment

Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter

Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn, and towing protection

Keyless Start with SAFELOCK

Lane assist, front collision warning with braking

Dynamic Road Sign Display and wrong-way driver warning

Parking sensors front and rear, with rear-view camera

In addition to the Shuttle Life TDI, the Shuttle Style TDI variant adds:

17-inch “Le Mans” alloy wheels in Silver

Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power-folding with puddle lighting

Body-coloured exterior mirror housings and door handles

Heated windscreen

Sliding doors on driver side and front passenger side with electric closing aid

Heated front seats, individually controllable

Seat trim covers in leatherette “Style”

Footwell lighting in cab

Illuminated metal scuff plate in cab

3-zone automatic air conditioning system with digital control panel in passenger compartment

Sunshades on side windows of sliding doors in 2nd row passenger compartment

Wireless mobile phone charging

Electric auxiliary heater

The Kombi Commerce Plus TDI standard equipment includes:

16-inch steel wheels 6.5J with wheel covers

LED headlights with separate LED daytime running lights and high-beam control

Mud flaps in front and rear

Body-coloured add-on parts and radiator grille

Body-coloured bumpers in front and rear

Body-coloured exterior mirror housings and door handles

Power-adjustable and separately heated exterior mirrors

Rear tailgate

Rubber flooring in cab

Single-zone air conditioning system with manual control in cab

Single driver’s seat and single passenger seat in cab, in striped fabric

3 single seats in 2nd row, folding and tumbling, 2x ISOFIX and TopTether

Manually adjustable 2-way lumbar support for driver’s seat

Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

12-inch digital driver display

13-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Wireless App Connect and DAB radio

5G modem

2x USB sockets in cab and 2x USB sockets in passenger compartment

4 tie-downs for securing goods in the passenger / load compartment (6 tie-downs for long wheelbase variant)

Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter

Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn, and towing protection

Keyless Start with SAFELOCK

Lane assist, front collision warning with braking

Dynamic Road Sign Display and wrong-way driver warning

Parking sensors front and rear, with rear-view camera

In addition to the Kombi Commerce Plus TDI, the Kombi Commerce Pro TDI variant adds:

16-inch silver alloy wheels “Montreal”

Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power-folding

Privacy glass for second-row windows and tailgate

Vent windows for second-row seats, left and right

Heated windscreen

Heated front seats, individually controllable

Single-zone air conditioning system with automatic control in cab

Illuminated glove compartment, lockable

Wireless mobile phone charging

7x USB sockets in cab and 2x USB sockets in passenger compartment

Adaptive Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter (includes Traffic Jam Assist on automatic gearboxes)

Front collision warning with braking, including Cross Traffic Assist, oncoming vehicle braking and swerve support

Parking sensors front and rear, with manoeuvre braking

Lane Assist with Blind Spot Assist and exit warning system

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Transporter range, visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk