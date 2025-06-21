  • Sat. Jun 21st, 2025

Motoring Retail

UK order books open for Volkswagen Transporter Kombi and Shuttle variants

Jun 21, 2025 #Transporter
  • New Transporter Shuttle and Kombi variants now available to order from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
  • With eight seats as standard, the Transporter Shuttle Life is available from £48,775 OTR1
  • Transporter Kombi Commerce Plus prices start from £42,220 OTR1
  • Available on a Personal Contract Plan from just £389 per month2
  • Configure the Transporter Shuttle model here, and the Kombi here

Milton Keynes, UK, 19 June 2025 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has broadened the appeal of the already-popular Transporter range, with the addition of Shuttle and Kombi variants to the UK line-up. Both can be ordered online or from one of 58 Volkswagen Van Centres from today, with prices starting from £42,220 OTR1 or £389 per month2 on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan.

The Transporter Shuttle has seating for eight people as standard, with the option to add a ninth seat, making it ideally suited to both professional hire companies and larger families seeking comfort and practicality. The TDI powertrain version is available from £48,775with a BEV version to follow soon.

The Transporter Kombi combines practicality and versatility. With ample space for five people as standard, and the option to add a sixth seat, it is the ideal choice for tradespeople who need to transport their crew as well as tools and equipment. The Kombi Commerce Plus is priced from £42,2201 for the TDI version, also with a BEV powertrain variant available later this summer.

Whether for inner- or inter-city travel, both the Transporter Shuttle and Kombi are available with a 2.0l TDI engine. And, with the option to choose a long or short wheelbase, both models offer customers the flexibility to choose the right vehicle for their needs.

The Transporter is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ best-selling vehicle worldwide. Now in its seventh generation, the latest model introduces a completely updated design, a premium interior complete with digital screen and robust physical buttons, as well as impressive payload and towing capacity.

To celebrate order books opening, a range of compelling finance deals are available, with the Kombi Commerce Plus 110PS 2.0-litre TDI available on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan from just £389 per month2, and the Shuttle Life 110PS 2.0-litre TDI from £449 per month2, both with a £2,500 deposit contribution from Volkswagen Financial Services2.

Representative example based on a 48-month, 10,000 mile per annum Solutions Personal Contract Plan agreement

Kombi Commerce Plus
SWB 110PS 2.0 TDI 6-Speed Manual

Shuttle Life
SWB 110PS 2.0 TDI 6-Speed Manual

Duration

48 months

48 months

47 monthly payments of2

£389.00

£449.00

Deposit contribution2

£2,500.00

£2,500.00

Customer deposit

£7,121.72

£8,800.28

On the road retail cash price

£42,220.00

£48,775.00

Optional Final Payment

£22,065.48

£19,275.84

Total amount of credit

£32,598.28

£37,474.72

Total amount payable

£47,190.56

£54,478.76

Option to purchase fee^

£10.00

£10.00

Representative APR

4.86%

4.86%

Rate of interest

4.9%

4.9%


2Ordered by 30/09/2025. Includes Transporter Kombi and Shuttle models only. Indemnities may be required. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Finance.
^Payable at the end of your agreement.

All customers will also benefit from an enhanced warranty and service plan at no extra cost, the Volkswagen 5+ Promise: comprising five services, three MOTs, a five-year Warranty, and five years’ Roadside Assistance.3

Generous level of standard equipment 
The Shuttle Life TDI features a generous level of standard equipment, including:

  • 16-inch “Montreal” alloy wheels in Silver
  • LED headlights with separate LED daytime running lights and high-beam control
  • Mud flaps in front and rear
  • Body-coloured bumpers in front and rear
  • Black painted exterior mirror housings and body-coloured door handles    
  • Power-adjustable and separately heated exterior mirrors
  • Rear tailgate
  • Black Illuminated plastic scuff plate in cab
  • LED light units for cab and passenger compartment
  • 2 single seats in front with armrests
  • Manually adjustable 2-way lumbar support for the driver’s seat
  • Seat trim covers in fabric ‘Life’
  • Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
  • 12-inch digital driver display
  • 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Wireless App Connect and DAB radio
  • 5G modem
  • 7x USB sockets in cab and 6x USB sockets in passenger compartment
  • Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter
  • Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn, and towing protection
  • Keyless Start with SAFELOCK
  • Lane assist, front collision warning with braking
  • Dynamic Road Sign Display and wrong-way driver warning
  • Parking sensors front and rear, with rear-view camera

In addition to the Shuttle Life TDI, the Shuttle Style TDI variant adds:

  • 17-inch “Le Mans” alloy wheels in Silver
  • Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power-folding with puddle lighting
  • Body-coloured exterior mirror housings and door handles
  • Heated windscreen
  • Sliding doors on driver side and front passenger side with electric closing aid
  • Heated front seats, individually controllable
  • Seat trim covers in leatherette “Style”
  • Footwell lighting in cab
  • Illuminated metal scuff plate in cab
  • 3-zone automatic air conditioning system with digital control panel in passenger compartment
  • Sunshades on side windows of sliding doors in 2nd row passenger compartment
  • Wireless mobile phone charging
  • Electric auxiliary heater

The Kombi Commerce Plus TDI standard equipment includes:

  • 16-inch steel wheels 6.5J with wheel covers
  • LED headlights with separate LED daytime running lights and high-beam control
  • Mud flaps in front and rear
  • Body-coloured add-on parts and radiator grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers in front and rear
  • Body-coloured exterior mirror housings and door handles    
  • Power-adjustable and separately heated exterior mirrors
  • Rear tailgate
  • Rubber flooring in cab
  • Single-zone air conditioning system with manual control in cab
  • Single driver’s seat and single passenger seat in cab, in striped fabric
  • 3 single seats in 2nd row, folding and tumbling, 2x ISOFIX and TopTether
  • Manually adjustable 2-way lumbar support for driver’s seat
  • Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
  • 12-inch digital driver display
  • 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Wireless App Connect and DAB radio
  • 5G modem
  • 2x USB sockets in cab and 2x USB sockets in passenger compartment
  • 4 tie-downs for securing goods in the passenger / load compartment (6 tie-downs for long wheelbase variant)
  • Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter
  • Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn, and towing protection
  • Keyless Start with SAFELOCK
  • Lane assist, front collision warning with braking
  • Dynamic Road Sign Display and wrong-way driver warning
  • Parking sensors front and rear, with rear-view camera

In addition to the Kombi Commerce Plus TDI, the Kombi Commerce Pro TDI variant adds:

  • 16-inch silver alloy wheels “Montreal”
  • Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power-folding
  • Privacy glass for second-row windows and tailgate
  • Vent windows for second-row seats, left and right
  • Heated windscreen
  • Heated front seats, individually controllable
  • Single-zone air conditioning system with automatic control in cab
  • Illuminated glove compartment, lockable
  • Wireless mobile phone charging
  • 7x USB sockets in cab and 2x USB sockets in passenger compartment
  • Adaptive Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter (includes Traffic Jam Assist on automatic gearboxes)
  • Front collision warning with braking, including Cross Traffic Assist, oncoming vehicle braking and swerve support
  • Parking sensors front and rear, with manoeuvre braking
  • Lane Assist with Blind Spot Assist and exit warning system

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Transporter range, visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk

admin

