UK order books open for Volkswagen Transporter Kombi and Shuttle variants

- New Transporter Shuttle and Kombi variants now available to order from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
- With eight seats as standard, the Transporter Shuttle Life is available from £48,775 OTR1
- Transporter Kombi Commerce Plus prices start from £42,220 OTR1
- Available on a Personal Contract Plan from just £389 per month2
- Configure the Transporter Shuttle model here, and the Kombi here
Milton Keynes, UK, 19 June 2025 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has broadened the appeal of the already-popular Transporter range, with the addition of Shuttle and Kombi variants to the UK line-up. Both can be ordered online or from one of 58 Volkswagen Van Centres from today, with prices starting from £42,220 OTR1 or £389 per month2 on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan.
The Transporter Shuttle has seating for eight people as standard, with the option to add a ninth seat, making it ideally suited to both professional hire companies and larger families seeking comfort and practicality. The TDI powertrain version is available from £48,7751 with a BEV version to follow soon.
The Transporter Kombi combines practicality and versatility. With ample space for five people as standard, and the option to add a sixth seat, it is the ideal choice for tradespeople who need to transport their crew as well as tools and equipment. The Kombi Commerce Plus is priced from £42,2201 for the TDI version, also with a BEV powertrain variant available later this summer.
Whether for inner- or inter-city travel, both the Transporter Shuttle and Kombi are available with a 2.0l TDI engine. And, with the option to choose a long or short wheelbase, both models offer customers the flexibility to choose the right vehicle for their needs.
The Transporter is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ best-selling vehicle worldwide. Now in its seventh generation, the latest model introduces a completely updated design, a premium interior complete with digital screen and robust physical buttons, as well as impressive payload and towing capacity.
To celebrate order books opening, a range of compelling finance deals are available, with the Kombi Commerce Plus 110PS 2.0-litre TDI available on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan from just £389 per month2, and the Shuttle Life 110PS 2.0-litre TDI from £449 per month2, both with a £2,500 deposit contribution from Volkswagen Financial Services2.
|
Representative example based on a 48-month, 10,000 mile per annum Solutions Personal Contract Plan agreement
|
Kombi Commerce Plus
|
Shuttle Life
|
Duration
|
48 months
|
48 months
|
47 monthly payments of2
|
£389.00
|
£449.00
|
Deposit contribution2
|
£2,500.00
|
£2,500.00
|
Customer deposit
|
£7,121.72
|
£8,800.28
|
On the road retail cash price
|
£42,220.00
|
£48,775.00
|
Optional Final Payment
|
£22,065.48
|
£19,275.84
|
Total amount of credit
|
£32,598.28
|
£37,474.72
|
Total amount payable
|
£47,190.56
|
£54,478.76
|
Option to purchase fee^
|
£10.00
|
£10.00
|
Representative APR
|
4.86%
|
4.86%
|
Rate of interest
|
4.9%
|
4.9%
2Ordered by 30/09/2025. Includes Transporter Kombi and Shuttle models only. Indemnities may be required. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Finance.
^Payable at the end of your agreement.
All customers will also benefit from an enhanced warranty and service plan at no extra cost, the Volkswagen 5+ Promise: comprising five services, three MOTs, a five-year Warranty, and five years’ Roadside Assistance.3
Generous level of standard equipment
The Shuttle Life TDI features a generous level of standard equipment, including:
- 16-inch “Montreal” alloy wheels in Silver
- LED headlights with separate LED daytime running lights and high-beam control
- Mud flaps in front and rear
- Body-coloured bumpers in front and rear
- Black painted exterior mirror housings and body-coloured door handles
- Power-adjustable and separately heated exterior mirrors
- Rear tailgate
- Black Illuminated plastic scuff plate in cab
- LED light units for cab and passenger compartment
- 2 single seats in front with armrests
- Manually adjustable 2-way lumbar support for the driver’s seat
- Seat trim covers in fabric ‘Life’
- Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
- 12-inch digital driver display
- 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Wireless App Connect and DAB radio
- 5G modem
- 7x USB sockets in cab and 6x USB sockets in passenger compartment
- Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter
- Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn, and towing protection
- Keyless Start with SAFELOCK
- Lane assist, front collision warning with braking
- Dynamic Road Sign Display and wrong-way driver warning
- Parking sensors front and rear, with rear-view camera
In addition to the Shuttle Life TDI, the Shuttle Style TDI variant adds:
- 17-inch “Le Mans” alloy wheels in Silver
- Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power-folding with puddle lighting
- Body-coloured exterior mirror housings and door handles
- Heated windscreen
- Sliding doors on driver side and front passenger side with electric closing aid
- Heated front seats, individually controllable
- Seat trim covers in leatherette “Style”
- Footwell lighting in cab
- Illuminated metal scuff plate in cab
- 3-zone automatic air conditioning system with digital control panel in passenger compartment
- Sunshades on side windows of sliding doors in 2nd row passenger compartment
- Wireless mobile phone charging
- Electric auxiliary heater
The Kombi Commerce Plus TDI standard equipment includes:
- 16-inch steel wheels 6.5J with wheel covers
- LED headlights with separate LED daytime running lights and high-beam control
- Mud flaps in front and rear
- Body-coloured add-on parts and radiator grille
- Body-coloured bumpers in front and rear
- Body-coloured exterior mirror housings and door handles
- Power-adjustable and separately heated exterior mirrors
- Rear tailgate
- Rubber flooring in cab
- Single-zone air conditioning system with manual control in cab
- Single driver’s seat and single passenger seat in cab, in striped fabric
- 3 single seats in 2nd row, folding and tumbling, 2x ISOFIX and TopTether
- Manually adjustable 2-way lumbar support for driver’s seat
- Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
- 12-inch digital driver display
- 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Wireless App Connect and DAB radio
- 5G modem
- 2x USB sockets in cab and 2x USB sockets in passenger compartment
- 4 tie-downs for securing goods in the passenger / load compartment (6 tie-downs for long wheelbase variant)
- Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter
- Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn, and towing protection
- Keyless Start with SAFELOCK
- Lane assist, front collision warning with braking
- Dynamic Road Sign Display and wrong-way driver warning
- Parking sensors front and rear, with rear-view camera
In addition to the Kombi Commerce Plus TDI, the Kombi Commerce Pro TDI variant adds:
- 16-inch silver alloy wheels “Montreal”
- Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power-folding
- Privacy glass for second-row windows and tailgate
- Vent windows for second-row seats, left and right
- Heated windscreen
- Heated front seats, individually controllable
- Single-zone air conditioning system with automatic control in cab
- Illuminated glove compartment, lockable
- Wireless mobile phone charging
- 7x USB sockets in cab and 2x USB sockets in passenger compartment
- Adaptive Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter (includes Traffic Jam Assist on automatic gearboxes)
- Front collision warning with braking, including Cross Traffic Assist, oncoming vehicle braking and swerve support
- Parking sensors front and rear, with manoeuvre braking
- Lane Assist with Blind Spot Assist and exit warning system
For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Transporter range, visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk