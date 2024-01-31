Intasite expands into larger offices as turnover increases by 40 per cent

(L-R): Andy Martin, Andrew Murphy, Danielle Croce and Paul Martin.

Intasite, a leading technology platform dedicated to streamlining safety and site access processes for high-hazard industries, has expanded its operations after rapidly increasing its turnover and client base during the last 12 months.

Founded in 2015, Intasite has more than doubled its office space and increased its turnover by 40 percent over the last two years. This coincides with ongoing trials of new software set to enhance its onboarding platform to meet the needs of safety-critical industries and the successful launch of its new website.

The company will also recruit further positions over the coming months, including key hires such as a project manager, sales and business development manager, a video editor for its in-house production team, and a fourth software developer.

During the past 12 months it has secured additional contracts and partnerships with prominent businesses, including AB InBev, known for brewing Budweiser, and CityFibre.

Stockton-based Intasite is targeting the growth area of green energy and has expanded its footprint in the renewable energy sector through collaborations with industry leaders such as Equinor’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, SSE Renewables, EDF Renewables, Hitachi Energy, RWE and SeAH Wind.

Its platform offers a comprehensive suite of digital tools for streamlining the induction process, enabling companies to provide interactive safety modules that can be accessed and completed from any desktop or mobile device. The platform also features contractor and supplier management, safety briefings, language translations, and integration with access control for enhanced security.

Intasite’s commitment to providing effective and user-friendly health and safety induction solutions has gained recognition in the UK industry. The company’s in-house production team specialises in creating health and safety induction videos, ensuring that the content is tailored to specific safety requirements and industry standards.

Digitising and streamlining the induction process enables organisations to improve employee engagement and understanding, increase productivity and keep sites compliant.

Danielle Croce, director at Intasite, said: “Intasite’s success is founded on a strong reputation for delivering results, innovative solutions and our commitment to revolutionising workplace safety remains steadfast.

“We look forward to further strengthening our partnerships, expanding our team, and continuing to lead the way in safety-critical industries.

“Although we are expanding globally, we see our base very much here in the Tees Valley because of the skills and expertise availability, particularly in the digital sector where we can create opportunities for talented local people who can support the work we do here in the UK and further afield.”