RMT Adds Hamza And Charlotte To Growing Team

Charlotte Baron of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors is continuing to grow its expert team with two new appointments.

Hamza Mahmudov has joined Gosforth-based RMT as an audit senior, while Charlotte Baron has been recruited to the practice’s commercial services team as a payroll assistant.

Hamza holds a degree in accounting from Northumbria University and brings a decade’s worth of industry experience to his new role.

He has worked with several well-known professional services firms around the region, and is now responsible for planning, preparing and delivering audits for businesses of all sizes.

After completing an English Language degree at Sunderland University, Charlotte changed tack to start work in the payroll sector with a small North East firm.

She has five years’ sector experience and, alongside payroll processing, she is working on issues relating to company pensions and the healthcare payroll sector.

Hamza Mahmudov says: “I’d heard about the positive environment and culture at RMT from my personal contacts, and the opportunity that this role offered me fit perfectly with my ambitions.

“My new role is already allowing me to grow, both personally and professionally, and I’m excited to be contributing to the development of such an ambitious practice.”

Charlotte Baron adds: “I wanted to move to a bigger firm that offered more options for developing both my knowledge and my career, and I’m enjoying learning from the excellent team around me.

“The role is exactly what I was looking for and provides a new challenge, so it really feels like I’m in the right place.”

RMT Accountants provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its accountancy, specialist tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and recovery and insolvency teams.

It works with UK companies of all sizes both within and outside the North East, as well as with a range of international clients.

Mike Pott, managing director at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, says: “We continue to grow across all sectors of the business and are always looking to add talented new people to our specialist departments to ensure we have the resource available to meet increasing client demand.

“We are delighted Hamza and Charlotte chose to join RMT and their experience and expertise are an asset to the team.”