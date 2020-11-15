A MUCH-LOVED hospice is again appealing to the community for help as the second pandemic lockdown impacts on its ability to raise funds.

Traditional fundraising events remain an impossibility for the immediate future, forcing the income generation team to organise a host of ingenious online virtual events to keep the hospice’s essential services going.

The first event under St Teresa’s Hospice’s ‘Shining Lights’ winter campaign to recoup lost income is an adaptation of Moonlight & Memories, which last year attracted more than 400 people and raised £20,000. It will be staged on Saturday November 21 at 6pm.

The Hospice needs to raise £3m a year to provide free day, in-patient and community care for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families in Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire.

St Teresa’s Hospice chief executive Jane Bradshaw said: “These are incredibly difficult times for everyone and the support of the community so far has been staggering throwing us a lifeline so we can continue to help people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

“Our staff and volunteers have been stoic, their resolve never wavering, in working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to help those most in need. There has also been some inspiring thinking to come up with ways to raise funds by switching online.”

The new-look Moonlight and Memories Walk asks participants to join together virtually to remember and celebrate their loved ones, before completing a sponsored walk in their social bubble.

Anyone wanting to take part, for a donation of £10 per household, can register at www.darlingtonhospice.org.uk/moonlight-and-memories/.

Special Shining Lights merchandise is also available to purchase including a unique event t-shirt that people can write names and messages on, as well as an array of glowing goodies to wear during the walk.

Shining Lights packs will also include a ‘Memory Catcher and Memory Tea Light’, along with sponsorship forms, a special Moon Box for collecting donations and tips for raising funds.

Loved ones’ names will also be featured on the Shining Lights web page, where the full list of those being remembered will be published on the day of the event.

Mrs Bradshaw said: “At 6pm, participants will hang their Memory Catcher in their window, light the tea light, sit down with family and reflect on the lives of their loved ones.

“At 6.30pm, they can dress up as they normally would for the Moonlight Walk, put on their brightest lights and Shining Lights t-shirts and complete their sponsored walk.”

Anyone planning to complete a socially distanced walk within their household bubble should check Government guidelines at www.gov.uk/government/collections/coronavirus-covid-19-list-of-guidance to ensure it can be done safely. For help and advice contact the hospice on (01325) 254321 or email events@darlingtonhospice.org.uk.

The vital Hug To St T’s emergency appeal is continuing and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/hugtostts.