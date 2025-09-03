STACK SEABURN HAS CHRISTMAS ALL WRAPPED UP

THE SEASON of goodwill is off to an early start at STACK Seaburn, with the unveiling of its Christmas programme.

The leading leisure venue has launched its Christmas party nights, which will take place every Friday and Saturday from 21 November right through to 20 December.

The special events are the perfect option for anyone planning a staff night out or a celebration with friends or family, costing just £21.95p per head which includes a food and drink voucher per person.

That means guests can choose their favourite food from across STACK Seaburn’s many vendors, which includes everything from bao buns to pizzas, from burgers to Greek favourites.

The bookings are for a minimum of eight people which includes a reserved table, Christmas crackers and decorations and live entertainment throughout the night.

This includes STACK’s own show, Girls Go Pop tribute act on 22 November, the ever-popular Kroud Karaoke on 12 December and ABBA Fabulous on 20 December.

STACK Seaburn has also added a pre-order option for groups so that drinks can be ready for them, including a beer bucket with 10 bottles for £50.

Large companies or organisations really wanting to make an impact for their staff and clients can also opt for full venue hire, where up to 1600 people can be catered for.

Exclusive use includes bespoke food and drink packages and the option to pick the entertainment on offer on the night and is available from Sunday to Thursday.

Parties of up to 24 people can be booked via the website at www.stackseaburn.com or anyone wanting to organise a large party should email info@stackseaburn.com for further information.