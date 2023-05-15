Start Up Website Offer From Charity Specialists

As the pressures on small charities, voluntary and community groups and Community Interest Companies grows due to the cost-of-living crisis and changes in available funding, some North Tyneside based charity experts have joined together to assist.

Jackie Latham of Jackdaw Web Design, alongside North Tyneside VODA, has launched a special offer to enable these groups to get a great start-up 5 page website for just £250.

Through the Sector Connector program, which helps business make a difference in local communities, applicants will get a professionally built WordPress website of five page tailored to match the organisation’s brand, including one year’s hosting and a .uk domain. Jackie said:

“This is a great value offer but the really impactful added extra is that the website will act as a platform that can be built upon, in future years. The structure of the site is fixed, but will feature your logo, your brand colours, your text and your photos so it will be unique to your group.

“And as it’s built on WordPress, when the day comes that you want to add the fancy stuff like a shop, a forum or events calendar, you wouldn’t have to start again. Plus if you don’t have a logo yet, we can sort that out for you too for not much more money.”

Ian Dodds from North Tyneside VODA, that supports the 700 charities and VCS groups in the county with advice and training, said:

“We know getting a website can be expensive, or challenging for small voluntary and community groups, so we have teamed up with Sector Connector business Jackdaw Web Design to provide personalised off the shelf websites for small voluntary and community organisations. After year one, you would need to pay for your own hosting and domain name renewal, which is likely to be less than £100 a year. We will also have options of paying for ongoing technical support. It really is a great offer!”

Jackie will need the organisations to simply provide text, of which she will tell you how much, and photos. She will then build your website complete with firewalls and antivirus, as well as giving you access to training videos to help organisations update their own content.

More information is available by emailing jackie@jackdawwebdesign.co.uk