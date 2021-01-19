London, January 15, Stablecoin issuer STASIS has partnered with LockTrip.com, a blockchain-based travel website, giving users the opportunity to pay for their travel and hospitality using cryptocurrency.

Starting on January 14th, LockTrip will list EURS stablecoin as a direct payment option for those booking hotels and properties, as well as trips through more than 1000 airlines.

STASIS believes that 2021 will be a promising year for cryptocurrencies as a service payment method and the forthcoming cooperation will be mutually beneficial since stable assets gained significantly greater traction last year with investors and mainstream users looking to advanced options and transparent, volatility-free digital currencies for their daily payments.

Speaking about the collaboration, Gregory Klumov, CEO of the STASIS platform, said: “STASIS is excited about the forthcoming partnership since it opens a new box of stablecoin use cases, offering an option to pay in EURS for travel and hospitality services. After the whole industry gets back on track, we’ll surely see a substantial number of users choosing our crypto euro as the main payment method – in the Eurozone and beyond.”

Nikola Alexandrov, CEO of LockTrip, added: “We are excited to welcome STASIS to our growing family and further advancing on the goal of becoming the leading digital booking platform by introducing new payment methods. Since stablecoins gained substantial traction during the last year, using such a well-trusted and transparent digital asset as EURS will surely have a positive mark on our operations.”

To celebrate the STASIS EURS integration, Locktrip is running a promotion giving new users the chance to save an additional 6% using the code 55IDL when signing up. The code needs to be entered during the signup and will be valid for the first 300 sign-ups. Terms and conditions apply.

About STASIS

STASIS is a stablecoin crypto-enabler platform that provides an institutional-grade link between the decentralized finance world and the off-chain market. The Malta-based company stands behind EURS development and enhancement, building a global community around the largest non-USD digital asset and unraveling more use cases for its flagship product. Last year, the STASIS team redefined and simplified the way cryptocurrencies can be purchased and used as the company offers the cheapest on-ramp in digital assets by card, available through open API.

With the global community network of more than 60.000 users from different countries and continents, the company seeks a way to expand its presence further and provide users of digital platforms with an option to pay with the most transparent stablecoin solution on the market. STASIS delivers an unrivaled EURS transparency level so that investors can always be confident that their digital assets are fully backed by the appropriate collateral.

About LockTrip

LockTrip platform is a tech spearhead that utilizes the latest developments to offer its clients a next-gen customer experience with the most lucrative deals. It offers up to 60% discounts on more than 2 Million Hotels & Vacation Rentals thanks to its unique reverse-auctioning model, achieved by removing the hefty commissions imposed by intermediaries, so the least discounted prices are still equal to other platforms like booking.com.

LockTrip company puts the highest priority on fair play. From the technical side, fully transparent booking smart contracts help to dispel any doubts. The absence of pressure-sell techniques with warnings like “only one room left” or present members “special deals” that are not special helps establish a smoother customer experience. Moreover, each booking also burns 3% of the booking value in LOC. LockTrip’s unique Shared Economy allows users to earn additional income.