Players still have two weeks to permanently unlock the iconic DC Super-Villain in the award-winning strategy game

Greater Zurich Area, Switzerland — February 14, 2022 — FunPlus, a leading mobile game developer and publisher, and its KingsGroup studio today announced that State of Survival will extend its collaboration with DC to offer players more time to get access to the iconic DC Super-Villain The Joker as a new playable character in the free-to-play game available on both iOS and Android. Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, all players who complete the thrilling story campaign before February 28 will permanently unlock The Joker for their roster.

As one of the most well-known Super-Villains in pop culture, The Joker made his State of Survival debut in November 2021, providing gamers and fans of the character an eventful campaign that combines zombies with The Joker’s infamous maniacal behavior and offering a strategy experience like no other. Today, players will enjoy a last window of additional time to get infected with his ‘contagious’ laughter.

It has been a busy few months for State of Survival, as the game celebrated a number of events. In December 2021, the lucky winner of the ‘Ultimate Survival Kit Giveaway’ was announced. Shanlee from State 312 opted to receive the cash equivalent of the Lamborghini Huracan, and a total of 555 lucky players from 22 countries and regions around the world were the recipients of other prizes including Amazon eGift Cards and Amazon Smart Speaker Echo (4th gen).

To kick off 2022, State of Survival celebrated winning the ‘Best Strategy Game of 2021’ at the AppGallery Editor’s Choice Awards. Huawei’s annual AppGallery awards celebrate the best apps, games and themes of the year across a variety of different categories, voted for by Europe’s AppGallery Editors.

“State of Survival enjoyed a phenomenal 2021 celebrating the game’s second anniversary, passing 100 million downloads and delivering blockbuster collaborations via crossovers with AMC’s The Walking Dead and The Joker”, said Bob Slinn, Vice President of Business Development, FunPlus. “Expanding this latest collaboration further into 2022 consolidates the fact that State of Survival is on course for a very promising year and we can’t wait for our players to keep enjoying everything this post-apocalyptic world has to offer.”

For more information on DC, visit dccomics.com. For more information on FunPlus, visit http://www.funplus.com. For more information on State of Survival, visit https://funplus.com/games/ state-of-survival/.