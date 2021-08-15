THE NORTH East’s newest housing development is giving the local environment a green future, thanks to an imaginative giveaway.

Steenberg’s Yard at Ouseburn Valley, Newcastle is the latest scheme from PfP Igloo, which has a holistic approach to all its projects, taking into account the health and wellbeing of its residents and its surroundings.

And with that in mind the developer has produced a number of seed sticks, embedded with wild flower seeds.

The environmentally friendly sticks can then be easily planted and will result in wild flowers growing.

The packs of seed sticks will be included in welcome packs for the new residents of the 28 two and three bedroom riverside apartments when they move in later this summer, but the remainder will be distributed to organisations and schools in the area.

A number of the seed sticks have been given out to Ouseburn Farm, which will give them to visitors as well as using some themselves as part of its on-going commitment to improving the local environment.

“Being part of the local community and protecting and respecting the local environment is a huge part of whatever we do,” said Lowri Bond, Development Manager at PfP Igloo.

“And the seed sticks are such a lovely and easy way to add wildflowers into the local area, either in the green spaces around the Ouseburn Valley or in people’s own gardens.”

Hugh Stolliday, Manager at Ouseburn Farm, said the seed sticks would be well received by their visitors and was delighted to see a new community springing up in the area.

“Ouseburn Farm is at the heart of the Ouseburn community,” he said.

“As well as working with adults with learning disabilities, we are a resource for local residents and visitors. There are some great opportunities for residents of this new development to get involved in farm life, including volunteering opportunities with our animals and in our wonderful green spaces.

“We’d like to extend a warm Ouseburn welcome to the new residents of Lower Steenberg’s Yard and we look forward to meeting them at the farm.”

His words were echoed by Ian Brown, chair of the Ouseburn Farm Board. “I am delighted with what I call Ouseburn “Happy” Valley,” he said.

“It has a lovely village in a city feel and it is of no surprise that the various developments by IglooPfP and others are selling well.

“Keeping balance and giving opportunities to all is exactly what the farm is about and we appreciate connections with all the stakeholders in the Valley including the Lower Steenburg’s Yard development.”

Further information about the Steenberg’s Yard is available at www.steenbergsyard.com or for sales information contact Urban Base on 0845 643 1186.