Stephen Dunn has raised almost £2,500 for local homeless charities after taking part in a CEO Sleepout in Darlington.

The 48-year-old, who is Compliance and People Director with Commercial Maintenance Services UK Ltd, was one of a host of business leaders to endure freezing overnight temperatures last month at The Northern Echo Arena.

Stephen, who lives near Bishop Auckland, said: “I do enjoy my home comforts so sleeping out overnight was a real eye opener and I must admit I didn’t manage to get much sleep!

“I was fortunate enough to have a good quality sleeping bag, but I did gain some appreciation of the difficulties faced by those who sleep rough night after night.”

He launched a fundraising page with the aim of raising £1,000 but exceeded all expectations by attracting donations totalling £2,415, many from work colleagues.

He added: “It was a privilege to take part in order to raise this money that is going to support those charities offering practical help to the homeless, for whom it is not just one night of discomfort but a permanent and awful reality.

“I must thank all those who allowed me to more than double my original target with their generous donations”

CEO Sleepout is a charity set up to fight homelessness and poverty and events are run nationwide and to date, have raised more than £2.2 million for causes that work hard to tackle poverty and homelessness across the UK.

It was founded in December 2013 by Andy Preston, who is now the elected mayor of Middlesbrough. For more information about CEO Sleepout and its national programme of events, visit: https://www.ceosleepoutuk.com/