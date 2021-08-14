Handbags, Gladrags… and a brilliant way to celebrate your Wedding Day!

“What better way to spend your wedding night than watching the Stereophonics in Scarborough,” said happy groom Rob Hiscoe as he celebrated his nuptials with bride Sarah.

The new Mr & Mrs Hiscoe had planned to marry in Cyprus next week but COVID restrictions put a halt to that.

Instead, the couple from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, celebrated at Scarborough Open Air Theatre after marrying in their hometown earlier in the day.

“I’ve been to see the Stereophonics about 20 times,” said Sarah. “We saw their last gig before lockdown and we booked to see them in Scarborough when it went on sale.

“When we realised we weren’t going to be able to go to Cyprus we booked the wedding for today and we get to celebrate with the Stereophonics!”

The Stereophonics show was the first gig at the venue for almost two years and marks 500 days since the Welsh rockers last played a live show in front of a capacity crowd.

It is the start of a packed season at the Yorkshire coast venue – the UK’s largest open air theatre – which also sees headline gigs from Kaiser Chiefs, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, James, Courteeners and Duran Duran.

Peter Taylor of venue promoters Cuffe and Taylor said: “What a stunning return for live music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Stereophonics delivered a brilliant show, it was so great to welcome them back. I want to thank the whole team at the venue and such an amazing audience for making this a night to remember.

“And, of course, huge congratulations Rob and Sarah – we are delighted you decided to spend your very special day with us. All the very best for the future.”