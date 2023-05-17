LET THERE BE LIGHT…

The North East’s most prestigious housing development has thrown light on apartment living with a series of special design features.

Miller Homes North East’s Lambton Park, on the historic Lambton estate at Chester-le-Street, has won national acclaim for providing spacious, versatile homes of all sizes.

And it has proved that, when it comes to country living, scale and space aren’t just confined to houses, with a selection of apartments that not only offer both but that also make the most of their surroundings.

The development is unique in being surrounded by 1000 acres of heritage park and woodland and the two-bedroomed ground, first and second floor apartments make the most of the light and the surrounding scenery.

Designed in the Victorian style and built in blocks of six, each behind a pillared gateway, the focus of each apartment is its extra–large, open plan kitchen, diner and lounge.

Their corner position gives these rooms a dual aspect which floods the room with light and provides versatility of use, while extra care has been taken, too, to provide additional space throughout the rest of the apartments.

Each master bedroom has an en-suite – in addition to a main bathroom – with fitted wardrobes along one wall, while a large entrance hall leads onto a separate storage room fitted with built in cupboards.

The apartments’ prominent position within the development, overlooking open green spaces and mature trees, has also proved attractive to buyers looking for a rural location, within easy access of major road and rail networks and cities such as Newcastle and Durham.

“Our apartments are not like those on many other modern developments,” said Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes North East.

“Not only have they been designed by the architect behind HM The King’s flagship Poundbury Estate at Dorset, but every property has been designed to the highest of standards.

“The light, space and versatility they offer has made them attractive not just to single buyers but to couples of all ages and to those downsizing from larger homes.

“The appeal is multi-faceted,” she said. “They combine the elegance of Victorian design with modern benefits such as high energy efficiency ratings and they offer peace and tranquillity without isolation.”

Apartments at Lambton Park come with allocated parking spaces and cost from £229,950.

For further information about Lambton Park visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/lambton-park-lambton-park.aspx

For details of other Miller Homes developments across the North East offering a selection of three, four and five 5 bedroom homes visithttps://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx

