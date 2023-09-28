  • Thu. Sep 28th, 2023

A FIRST LOOK AT PLANS FOR BISHOPS WALK…

ByDave Stopher

Sep 28, 2023

HOUSE buyers keen to snap up a new Durham city home can see what an exclusive new development has to offer at a special event next month. (October)

On Tuesday 10 October, Miller Homes North East is holding an information evening for anyone wanting to find out more about its Bishops Walk development at Bent House Lane.

The development, just a short walk from the city centre and overlooking the Cathedral, will consist of 235 homes ranging from bungalows to five bed properties.

And the informal, free event at Ramside Hall Hotel, Carrville, will give potential buyers the chance to view the various house types on offer and even register their interest in specific plots.

Refreshments will be provided and solicitors and financial advisors will also be on hand to answer questions about the house buying process.

It is planned that the variety of housing will foster a vibrant, multi-generational  community and 59 of the properties will be a combination of affordable rent and discounted market sale.

Landscaping has been integral to the design process with plenty of natural planting and the use of a mix of materials to reflect the surrounding area.

And it is expected the first buyers will be able to move onto the Bishops Walk site in spring 2024.

Lindsey Oliver, Sales Manager at Miller Homes North East, said the information evening would be “the perfect opportunity to get a feel for the development and the house types at Bishops Walk.

“There has already been considerable interest in this development given its location and the variety of houses sizes and styles, so I’d urge anyone thinking of making a house purchase to come along and find out more.”

The Bishops Walk information evening will begin at 6pm and last for approximately two hours and free tickets can be booked at

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/miller-homes-bishops-walk-information-event-tickets-721223558077?aff=oddtdtcreator

By Dave Stopher

