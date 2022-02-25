Established in 1954, Stiller has been a well-known name on the North East business map and has seen particularly rapid growth over the last five years, since partnering with leading Managed Service Provider, razorblue for its IT needs.

The family-owned logistics provider now has over 180 employees and has seen annual sales increase by over £5million since the partnership began.

razorblue, which itself has seven offices and a headcount of over 140, provides a number of services to Stiller including 24/7 managed IT support, leased line connectivity, cybersecurity, and in 2019 completed the company’s migration to the cloud.

Stiller’s Managing Director, Matthew Stiller said: “We have worked with razorblue for the past five years, utilising a number of the company’s services with great success.

“The seamless move to the cloud alleviated many of our business challenges, enabling us to deliver outstanding service to our customers consistently, and the ongoing support and proactive approach that razorblue takes is allowing us to focus on continued growth.”

Most recently, razorblue supported Stiller in upgrading its firewalls to next-generation technologies, a move which places the firm at the forefront of its industry in terms of cybersecurity. The company is also committed to environmental initiatives to reduce road-miles and CO2 emissions through use of the latest logistical planning and equipment technologies, made possible by the infrastructure razorblue has put in place.

Account Director at razorblue, Gary Sandberg commented, “It continues to be a pleasure working alongside Matthew and his team at Stiller. Over the last few years, we have innovated their infrastructure with cloud technologies and enhanced cyber security throughout the business.

“It’s great to work with a company that places IT at the forefront of business development, harnessing the latest technologies to support their growth journey.”

Dan Kitchen, CEO of razorblue said: “I’m proud that the technologies and support we provide have played a key role in Stiller’s fantastic growth journey. We’re looking forward to continuing this successful partnership and seeing where the next five years takes us.”

Stiller is a family-owned logistics provider with over 50 years’ experience in the sector, specialising in palletised goods, warehousing, and distribution.

razorblue specialises in managed IT, security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions across a broad range of industries.