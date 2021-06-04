A new residential development in Barnard Castle is set to move forward after a Yorkshire-headquartered housebuilder was named as the preferred homebuilder for the project.

North East employer Banks Property recently secured outline planning permission for a sustainable development of up to 100 family homes on a 5.5 hectare site to the north of the A67 Darlington Road, around a mile to the north east of the town centre.

And now, the family-owned firm has revealed that it is in advanced discussions with Leeds-based Stonebridge Homes for the development of the site.

Stonebridge, which has built a portfolio of high-quality housing schemes across North and West Yorkshire, is now preparing to submit a Reserved Matters Application to Durham County Council to secure approval for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the new residential development at Darlington Road, and is currently in the process of consulting on its plans with the local community.

The development will include a mix of different property types, including houses and bungalows, and will include an allocation of 20 per cent affordable housing.

Alongside the new homes, the Darlington Road project will also include direct access to existing local public transport routes and access within walking distance to both primary and secondary schools.

An electric vehicle charging point will be installed at all homes, while new landscaping work and enhancement of biodiversity will also be undertaken.

Martin Acott, land director at Stonebridge Homes, which is part of Henry Boot plc, says: “All our new homes are built to the highest possible specifications, combining modern materials and building techniques with the latest technology, fixtures and fittings, and we’re excited about the prospects that the development at Darlington Road offers for delivering more of the new homes that the region needs.

“We have an extremely good working relationship with the Banks Property team, which has enabled us to move this project forward very quickly. The professional way the site has been outlined means we can now get on with the job of consulting with the local community, which is the important next stage of delivering these much-needed new homes.”

Around 60 full-time jobs will be supported on site during its construction period, with a further 90 jobs being indirectly supported through substantial investment in the regional supply chain.

Duncan Holness, project manager at Banks Property, says: “Stonebridge Homes is a highly-regarded homebuilder with a strong track record and we’re very pleased to be working with them on how the Darlington Road development is taken forward.

“This is a carefully-designed, high-quality proposal situated in the most appropriate place in Barnard Castle for new homes and we know there will be a real demand for the types of properties that will be built there.

“The increased supply of new family homes that it will deliver for Barnard Castle will mean more local families and young people will have a better chance of being able to stay in their community and build their lives locally.”