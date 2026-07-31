STONEBRIDGE HOMES TACKLES HOUSING CRISIS WITH DEPOSIT SUPPORT

Developer helps buyers in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East

Yorkshire-based housebuilder Stonebridge Homes has announced a 5% deposit contribution on many homes in its portfolio – helping buyers amidst a year‑on‑year rise in regional house prices. The move is designed to make deposits more affordable for thousands of families as household needs shift.

The initiative coincides with renewed momentum in the mortgage market after the Bank of England’s latest base‑rate hold, today which has seen two‑ and five‑year fixed rates fall in what the press has this week called “the fastest‑paced drop in two years.” Stonebridge says the combined effect of improved rates and its deposit boost will give many prospective buyers clearer, quicker routes to purchase.

To further support customers, Stonebridge Homes is offering every buyer a complimentary interior design consultation, helping them understand how to reuse and repurpose existing pieces in their new home without compromising on style and reducing the need to buy new furniture. The consultations aim to cut costs and make moving easier, showing how small changes can make for a more adaptable home from day one.

Jenny Purple, Interim Managing Director at Stonebridge Homes, said: “Rising prices shouldn’t lock families out of homeownership, and we’re playing our part to keep the housing market moving and help customers achieve their dream homes. With the Bank of England signalling stability and mortgage rates showing real improvement, our deposit contribution offering will help families take the next step.

The offer is available on selected Stonebridge Homes’ thoughtfully-designed, premium, modern homes. The company has developments across Yorkshire, the North East and Lincolnshire, each offering ranges of three-, four- or five-bedroom homes with prices from £264,995.

Customers can find out more, book a showhome visit or register interest via: https://stonebridgehomes.co.uk/developments/