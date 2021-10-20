Polymers are used in a variety of products, from plastics to rubber. They are created by joining small molecules together with the use of heat or light. These compounds are very durable and can last for years, but they need regular care to look new. If you want to make sure your polymers look good as new for many years into the future, this blog post will give you a few strategies that will help you maintain them.

The Strategies

Always Store Products in a Dry, Cool Place

Heat and moisture can make your polymers deteriorate. That is why you should always store them in dry locations that are not very hot or cold. It also helps keep them covered with clean clothes because dust will stick to their surfaces if they aren’t protected properly. The poly pipe repair can help you to keep your polymers looking new for longer.

Clean and Dry Products After Each Use

After using any poly product, it is important to clean off dirt or grime. You should also make sure that they are completely dry before putting them away because moisture will cause the polymer elements to break apart more quickly. It can even result in mold formation if products are stored for too long after use without being cleaned properly first.

Use a Mild Soap and Water to Clean Products

Strong chemicals can damage your polymers. That is why you should avoid using them on products that have been designed for use in the home or office. Instead, it’s best to stick with gentle soaps or mild detergents when cleaning these items, especially if children use them regularly.

Use a Microfiber Cloth to Dry Products

When you are making sure that products dry completely, it is important to use microfiber cloths. Often referred to as “magic cloths,” these pieces of material will attract and absorb water like sponges when they come in contact with wet surfaces. They can also help remove grime or other particles from the surface of your polymers without causing damage due to their unique design.

Test Cleaning Products First to Make Sure They Will Not Damage Polymers

Before you use cleaning products on any of your poly-based items, you must test them first. You will need to apply the product in question to a very small area and wait for around 30 minutes before checking its effects. If there are no changes when this time has passed, the chances are good that it won’t damage when used as directed.

Avoid Putting Products in a Dishwasher

Some of your poly products can be put into dishwashers for cleaning, but it is important to check the manufacturer’s instructions first. If they do not say that this method will work, you should avoid putting them in a dishwasher where high temperatures and harsh detergents may cause damage instead.

Take Care Not to Place Products in Direct Sunlight

Direct sunlight is one of the harshest elements that you can expose your polymers to. This heat source will cause them to fade, crack or even melt if they are left out too long. That’s why it is best for all products made from this material type – especially those with soft surfaces like balloons and pool toys – to be used indoors only.

Do Not Use Harsh Cleaning Products on Polymers

Sometimes it is difficult to determine if a product will damage polymers. If you are in doubt, the best thing to do is avoid using them entirely! Most cleaners and detergents that can be used around the home or office should not cause problems when they contact soft polymer surfaces like balloons, inflatable toys, and pool noodles.