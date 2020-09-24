A fast-growing flooring retailer which has opened 21 stores in just three years has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer.

Stuart Phillips has joined the executive team at Connection Flooring, which is headquartered in the North East of England.

The 39-year-old has been tasked with delivering the control, commercial and strategic support the company needs as it continues on its rapid journey to becoming the market leader in the flooring retail sector.

He will be heading all brands within the group – Flooring Superstore, Grass Direct and Direct Wood Flooring.

A Chartered Accountant with over 15 years’ experience, Stuart has joined Connection from a large AIM listed business where he was Group Financial Controller and a key member of the management team which tripled profits over a three-year period.

He comes from a strong retail/FMCG background, including senior finance roles at Paperchase, Arcadia, and Hallmark.

Married father-of-two Stuart, who lives in Harrogate, said: “I am delighted to be joining Connection Flooring at such an exciting time for the company as it continues its rapid process to becoming a market leader in the retail flooring sector.

“It has come a long way in such a short space of time, with 21 Flooring Superstores now open across the UK, in addition to a thriving online business.

“This is down to the investors, board, management team and staff, and I am looking forward to making my own contribution to the continued growth of the business.”

Dan Foskett, Founder and Chief Executive of Connection Flooring, said: “We’re very pleased to have been able to attract someone of Stuart’s calibre and experience to join our team.

“In 2017, we were exclusively an online business and now we have 21 physical stores across the UK, including key locations such as London, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

“There are further stores in the pipeline, in addition to our online business which continues to thrive, and Stuart’s background in retail finance will stand us in great stead as we continue to grow in the coming months and years.”