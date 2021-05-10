Since 2016, over 55 students from Richmond Sixth Form College have graduated from The Scholars Programme. Sandra Johnson, Assistant Headteacher, who has co-ordinated the Brilliant Club initiatives throughout this time, cannot praise the scheme highly enough, saying: “I cannot think of a better way for students to get a feeling and understanding of the step up to university-style learning and the skills they need to develop to succeed. All our students who have graduated from the Scholars Programme have benefitted hugely from the experience and it has certainly helped them stand out in their university applications.”

“This year has been particularly challenging for our students, so for them to have produced such spectacular results is especially impressive. We are really proud of their achievements and believe that this success will continue to impact positively on their studies and their potential for the future.”

”We were delighted to be part of a virtual graduation ceremony where Ellie and Archie had the opportunity to present some of their work and we took great pride in presenting the students with their certificates of achievement.”

Jade Lawson, at the Brilliant Club, commented: “It has been a pleasure to see another cohort of Richmond Sixth Form College students develop their skills and confidence over the course of The Scholars Programme with the support of their PhD tutor, Tom Walsh, and teacher, Sandra Johnson. Despite the challenging circumstances brought about by Covid-19, all students excelled themselves, receiving outstanding grades in their final assignments. They should all be very proud of their achievements, as we are at The Brilliant Club. We can’t wait to see what this promising cohort of Scholars go on to achieve in the future and we wish them the very best of luck as they graduate from The Scholars Programme!”