Most companies and agencies are using the summer months to present their latest campaigns to the world and take a step back, relax, and get ready for the final quarter of the year. Amidst this transition period, Sortlist decided to take a look at the marketing investments from the last months and identify the trends we can expect to see this summer and later this year.

After analyzing over 12,000 projects received from January 2021—a 22% increase since 2020—the main findings indicating the trends to come are:

The Food, E-Commerce, and Clothing industries are the top 3 sectors investing the most in marketing right now.

As of today, the most popular marketing expertises are digital strategy, website creation, & advertising.

There is a difference in the average marketing budget of companies based on their location and the expertise they invest in.

The Food Industry

Since the beginning of 2021 Sortlist received over 720 projects from the food industry. This sector spends the most on marketing campaigns, with an average budget per project of 7,637€.

With the different sanitary restrictions we’ve known since March 2020, companies working in the food industry have had many challenges to face. And to overcome these challenges, they’ve been actively looking for digital solutions and partners.

E-Commerce

Growth in the e-commerce sector isn’t a novelty. The industry has been growing since 2017, but this sector has seen a boom with a lot of businesses moving their activity online in the past year. With over 700 projects coming from the e-commerce sector since the beginning of 2021, the average e-commerce budget is 41% lower than food companies’ projects with an amount of 5,046€.

Almost one-third of e-commerce projects we’ve seen are investing in either digital strategy or social media, which is smart when we know that social media use increased by 78% amongst millennials and Generation Z members in the past year.

The Clothing Industry

Finally, the clothing & accessories industry is the third most active sector since the beginning of 2021, with more than 600 projects. On average, clothing companies have been spending 6,300€ per project, investing in three expertise in particular: digital strategy, e-commerce creation, and social media.

We’re expecting to see clothing companies invest more and more in those expertises. With the development of short-form video content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, we are entering an era of native e-commerce that clothing brands will take advantage of.

You can access our full study here: https://www.sortlist.com/blog/future-of-marketing/

