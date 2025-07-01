Volkswagen expands new Transporter line-up with further BEV variants

New battery electric (BEV) Transporter Shuttle and Kombi variants are now open for orders

Prices start at £53,404 OTR1 for the Kombi Commerce Plus, and £56,129 OTR 1 for the 8-seater Transporter Shuttle Life

Both models are available on a Personal Contract Plan, with prices starting from just £449 per month 2

Milton Keynes, UK, 1 July 2025 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has expanded the award-winning new Transporter line-up with two further battery electric (BEV) variants – the 8-seater Shuttle and ultra-flexible Kombi van. With both models receiving an all-electric powertrain for the very first time, prices for the new variants start at £53,404 OTR1 or just £449 per month2 on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan.

Joining the all-electric Panel Van variant – in addition to TDI versions of the Panel Van, Kombi and Shuttle variants which recently opened for orders – the BEV Shuttle and Kombi models add to the award-winning new Transporter range, offering customers the flexibility to choose the right power for their needs.

Available from £53,4041, the BEV Transporter Kombi is available on a short or long wheelbase, offering sufficient space for any equipment as well as five seats as standard, with the option to add a sixth. It combines practicality with reliability, benefiting from a payload of up to 896 kg and a 65kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a WLTP range of up to 196 miles3 on pure electric.

The BEV Transporter Shuttle also comes with long or short wheelbase options available, providing ample space for eight seats as standard with the option to add a ninth, making it the perfect choice for families and professional hire companies. With prices starting from £56,1291, the all-electric Shuttle has a WLTP range of up to 194 miles3 on pure electric.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering compelling finance deals across its new Transporter line-up, with the Kombi Commerce Plus SWB 136PS Electric available on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan from £449 per month2. Prices for the Shuttle Life SWB 136PS Electric start at £589 per month2 on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan, with both offers including a £2,500 deposit contribution from Volkswagen Financial Services2.

Representative example based on a 48-month,

10,000 mile per annum Solutions

Personal Contract Plan agreement Kombi Commerce Plus SWB 136PS 65 kWh

Electric 1-Speed Automatic Shuttle Life SWB 136PS 65 kWh

Electric 1-Speed Automatic Duration 48 months 48 months 47 monthly payments of £449.00 £589.00 Deposit contribution £2,500.00 £2,500.00 Customer deposit £9,888.89 £10,669.07 Government grant £5,000.00 N/A On the road retail cash price £53,404.00 £56,129.00 Optional Final Payment £17,960.40 £18,766.80 Total amount of credit £36,015.11 £42,959.93 Total amount payable £46,462.29 £59,628.87 Option to purchase fee^ £10.00 £10.00 Rate of Interest 2.85% 2.85% Representative APR 2.9% 2.9%

2Ordered by 30/09/2025. Includes Transporter Kombi and Shuttle models only. Indemnities may be required. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Finance.

^Payable at the end of your agreement.

Customers of the BEV Transporter Kombi and Shuttle variants also benefit from Volkswagen’s enhanced warranty and service plan, the 5+ Promise, at no extra cost. This comprises three services, three MOTs, a five-year Warranty and five years’ Roadside Assistance.4

Generous level of standard equipment

The Kombi Commerce Plus TDI standard equipment includes:

16-inch steel wheels 6.5J with wheel covers

LED headlights with separate LED daytime running lights and high-beam control

Mud flaps in front and rear

Body-coloured add-on parts and radiator grille

Body-coloured bumpers in front and rear

Body-coloured exterior mirror housings and door handles

Power-adjustable and separately heated exterior mirrors

Rear tailgate

Rubber flooring in cab

Single-zone air conditioning system with manual control in cab

Single driver’s seat and single passenger seat in cab, in striped fabric

Heated front seats

3 single seats in 2nd row, folding and tumbling, 2x ISOFIX and TopTether

Manually adjustable 2-way lumbar support for driver’s seat

Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

12-inch digital driver display

13-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Wireless App Connect and DAB radio

5G modem

2x USB sockets in cab and 2x USB sockets in passenger compartment

4 tie-downs for securing goods in the passenger / load compartment (6 tie-downs for long wheelbase variant)

Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter

Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn, and towing protection

Keyless Start with SAFELOCK

Lane assist, front collision warning with braking

Dynamic Road Sign Display and wrong-way driver warning

Parking sensors front and rear, with rear-view camera

In addition to the Kombi Commerce Plus TDI, the Kombi Commerce Pro TDI variant adds:

16-inch silver alloy wheels “Montreal”

Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power-folding

Privacy glass for second-row windows and tailgate

Vent windows for second-row seats, left and right

Heated windscreen

Heated front seats, individually controllable

Single-zone air conditioning system with automatic control in cab

Illuminated glove compartment, lockable

Wireless mobile phone charging

7x USB sockets in cab and 2x USB sockets in passenger compartment

Adaptive Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter (includes Traffic Jam Assist on automatic gearboxes)

Front collision warning with braking, including Cross Traffic Assist, oncoming vehicle braking and swerve support

Parking sensors front and rear, with manoeuvre braking

Lane Assist with Blind Spot Assist and exit warning system

In addition to the standard Kombi Commerce Plus TDI equipment, the Kombi Commerce Plus BEV variant adds:

All-season tyres

Tyre mobility kit in lieu of spare wheel:12-volt compressor and tyre sealant

Heated front seats, individually controllable

Manually adjustable lumbar support in front seats

Single-zone air conditioning system with automatic control in cab

Heat pump

Electromechanical brake booster

Electric auxiliary heater

Mode 3 charging cable, Type 2, 3-phase, 32 A, cable length 5m

On top of the Kombi Commerce Pro TDI equipment, the Kombi Commerce Pro BEV variant adds:

All-season tyres

Tyre mobility kit in lieu of spare wheel:12-volt compressor and tyre sealant

Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, heated

Manually adjustable lumbar support in front seats

Single-zone air conditioning system with automatic control in cab

Heat pump

Electric auxiliary heater

Electromechanical brake booster

Mode 3 charging cable, Type 2, 3-phase, 32 A, cable length 5m

The Shuttle Life TDI features a generous level of standard equipment, including:

16-inch “Montreal” alloy wheels in Silver

LED headlights with separate LED daytime running lights and high-beam control

Mud flaps in front and rear

Body-coloured bumpers in front and rear

Black painted exterior mirror housings and body-coloured door handles

Power-adjustable and separately heated exterior mirrors

Rear tailgate

Black Illuminated plastic scuff plate in cab

LED light units for cab and passenger compartment

2 single seats in front with armrests

Manually adjustable 2-way lumbar support for the driver’s seat

Seat trim covers in fabric ‘Life’

Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

12-inch digital driver display

13-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Wireless App Connect and DAB radio

5G modem

7x USB sockets in cab and 6x USB sockets in passenger compartment

Cruise control system with predictive speed limiter

Anti-theft alarm system, interior monitoring, backup horn, and towing protection

Keyless Start with SAFELOCK

Lane assist, front collision warning with braking

Dynamic Road Sign Display and wrong-way driver warning

Parking sensors front and rear, with rear-view camera

In addition to the Shuttle Life TDI, the Shuttle Style TDI variant adds:

17-inch “Le Mans” alloy wheels in Silver

Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power-folding with puddle lighting

Body-coloured exterior mirror housings and door handles

Heated windscreen

Sliding doors on driver side and front passenger side with electric closing aid

Heated front seats, individually controllable

Seat trim covers in leatherette “Style”

Footwell lighting in cab

Illuminated metal scuff plate in cab

3-zone automatic air conditioning system with digital control panel in passenger compartment

Sunshades on side windows of sliding doors in 2nd row passenger compartment

Wireless mobile phone charging

Electric auxiliary heater

In addition to the standard Shuttle Life TDI equipment, the Shuttle Life BEV variant adds:

All-season tyres

Heat pump

Tyre mobility kit in lieu of spare wheel:12-volt compressor and tyre sealant

Heated front seats, individually controllable

Manually adjustable lumbar support in front seats

Electromechanical brake booster

Mode 3 charging cable, Type 2, 3-phase, 32 A, cable length 5 m, with storage bag

On top of the standard Shuttle Style TDI equipment, the Shuttle Style BEV variant adds:

Leatherette-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, heated

Heat pump

All-season tyres

Tyre mobility kit in lieu of spare wheel: 12-volt compressor and tyre sealant

Electromechanical brake booster

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Transporter range, visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.