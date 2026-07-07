SUCCESS OF LEISURE COMPLEX AT AWARD-WINNING COUNTY DURHAM HOTEL LEADS TO NEW OPPORTUNITY FOR CORPORATES

THE OVERWHELMING success of the latest addition at County Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa has led to the launch of its first-ever corporate opportunity.

Last year the award-winning hotel opened The Pin, a unique leisure facility which offers a 43 bay, two tier TopTracer driving range, bowling alley, interactive darts and shuffleboard and an American style bar with giant screen.

Since it opened the doors the leisure hub has been in high demand, from leisure visitors, golfers and businesses.

And as a direct result of the positive response, the hotel has now unveiled a number of corporate advertising opportunities.

All aspects of The Pin are now available for sponsorship, from the individual bays to the VIP bay to competition cups, along with the chance to advertise on the prime net, buggys, robot ball collectors and the individual holes.

More than 12,000 visitors a week are using the facilities at The Pin, with the golf facilities attracting more than 80000 rounds every year.

Clients range from families bringing their teenagers to keen golfers to guests and corporates.

The hotel is now sharing the opportunity for brands to make themselves visible in front of this eclectic audience, with other incentives such as an exclusive use experience in the VIP room included in some of the packages.

Cheryl Flowers, the new sponsorship manager at The Pin, believes the packages offer a great way for organisations to position their brand in front of a huge audience.

“We have been stunned by the reception we’ve had to The Pin from day one,” she said.

“There’s no other attraction like it in the North East and that is reflected in how much demand there is.

“It offers a unique opportunity to engage with our audience, which changes each day so any sponsorship or advertising has a huge reach.

“We also have another exciting addition we will be unveiling in the near future and this too will be something that people won’t want to miss.”

To find out more contact Cheryl at cheryl.flowers@ramsideestates.co.uk

Ramside offer a range of standardised packages, as well as bespoke sponsorship opportunities tailored to meet business’s marketing objectives, combined with valuable hospitality benefits.