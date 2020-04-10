The effects of Coronavirus are hitting hard around the globe, with many companies telling their workforce to “stay home”. Yet, as more workers operate remotely, many large companies are finding it difficult to keep up morale and productivity.

“We’re being forced into the world’s largest work-from-home experiment and, so far, it hasn’t been easy for a lot of organizations to implement,” said Saikat Chatterjee, Senior Director, Advisory at Gartner, in a recently published report.

Ignite Remote Team Performance

Following the recent shift to remote work for most companies, there has also been a significant uplift in demand for productivity management software. Looking for a way to keep remote teams motivated and productive, many enterprise companies are turning to SaaS platforms that can help build more pipeline and drive more revenue producing activity. SalesScreen has seen a 400% increase in

inbound leads just this week.

“The battle to balance the demands of maintaining workplace productivity remotely while simultaneously igniting teams to peak performance makes SalesScreen uniquely poised to help companies handle this current challenge,” said Frank Matticola, Chief Revenue Officer, SalesScreen. “We believe that technology which enables remote work models can empower companies to maintain momentum during this challenging time and leverage their skills to unlock innovation, engage customers and move their businesses forward.”

There’s a lot that companies can do these days to bring their workforce together, including running fun sales competitions, celebrating achievements openly and collaborating more efficiently throughout the sales process.

Results-Driven Performance

“Recently, a top 3 global software company looking for a way to dramatically improve productivity has turned to SalesScreen. They wanted to positively encourage more outreach, measured in terms of more meetings that would drive more revenue.” Mentioned Sindre Haaland, CEO of SaleSScreen. “After implementing the system, they saw a 76% increase in meeting activity, and as measured in a user survey also drove significant team engagements and culture improvements (Employee survey drove an average of 9.1 rating on a scale of 10 – 10 being best, in a 10 question survey). We believe that this type of performance uplift is essential to companies who may be questioning whether they can hit their revenue goals.”

As employees settle in to new remote working routines for the foreseeable future, it will be imperative that companies find solutions that allow them to increase the engagement and visibility of their teams to boost their productivity from anywhere. We see that SalesScreen is helping teams do exactly that.

