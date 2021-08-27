Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is planning the ultimate Bulli party

From 15 to 17 July 2022 at the Hannover Exhibition Centre

Hannover, 20 July 2021 – Following 2007, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) is again planning a big VW Bus Festival. From 15 to 17 July 2022, the trade fair grounds in Hannover will once again become Bulli area with a large camp site. Many thousands of VW Bullis of all generations are expected, along with fans from all over the world, coming to celebrate their cult vehicle.

The fan community has been yearning since 2017 for the announcement that there is going to be another Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Bulli meet. Great enthusiasm in the VW Bus fan community: On 15 July, a ‘mysterious’ post with a calendar entry for 2022 was published on the “Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Oldtimer” channel on Facebook. The date quickly spread around the entire globe and the level of anticipation in advance of the get-together is huge.

Carsten Intra, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Brand: “Our loyal VW Bulli fans have already been waiting a long time for a revival of the meet in 2007. Next year that wait will be over, and Hannover will again be a Bulli stronghold. Together with the community, we want to celebrate the Bulli and welcome the newest member of the family: the all-electric ID. BUZZ.”

The planning activities at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles have begun, and the festival area on the Hannover trade fair site has been booked.

There will be more information this autumn – and everyone interested in attending will be able to reserve a pitch for their VW Bulli around the turn of the year.