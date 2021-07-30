From Monday 2 August, following the success of its £1 evening fare offer, Go North East will be introducing a range of summer saving fares to help people’s money go further and get more people back on board buses, in an effort to boost the region’s local economy.

The ticket offers are designed to offer a range of very simple headline fares with easy-to-understand fare zones that match borough and county boundaries.

In Gateshead this will see the local zone extended, plus a new City of Sunderland zone, as well as a new County Durham zone. There will be other discounts across the rest of the network too.

Single, return, day and weekly tickets in each zone will be simplified, with reduced prices elsewhere across the Go North East network, including an improved All Zones ticket offer.

If you are travelling after 7pm, you can also travel for just £1 per journey with Go North East’s great value evening fare.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “”If we are serious about reducing congestion and improving air quality then we need to get more people on board public transport.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been busy making our bus network better than ever with improved buses, a new smartphone app and website, enhanced onboard cleaning and now it’s the turn for fares.

“We hope these summer saving fare offers will encourage more people to give the bus a go and enable more journeys to be made in a sustainable way of getting around the North East, be it for leisure or work, and also helping support the recovery of our regional economy.”

To find out more about Go North East’s summer saving fares, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk/summer-saving-fares.