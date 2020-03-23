Summers-Inman, the award-winning construction and property consultancy, has strengthened its senior team with the announcement of a new Director.

Alex Lodge will have a UK-wide responsibility for business development and marketing within Summers-Inman. This includes the Newcastle office which has recently been involved in many regional projects including the National Horizons Centre for Teesside University and the Buzz Station and Watershed for BEC, Cumbria.

Alex has over two decades of experience moving within the construction services industry. He has also worked for consultant organisations and at board director level, giving him excellent knowledge of developing relationships and winning business in the sector.

In his new role, Alex will be nationally responsible for spearheading the business development and marketing of the company throughout its seven offices.

Commenting on his new role, Alex said:

“I am very much looking forward to working with the team at Summers-Inman to grow the business and contribute to the company’s ongoing success.

“Summers-Inman has an excellent client base and I believe I can use my knowledge and experience to strengthen relationships with both new and existing customers, to drive and support the evolution of the company.”

David Blakey, Director at Summers-Inman said:

“We are delighted to welcome Alex to the team. In recent years, we have gone from strength to strength, opening offices in Manchester and Birmingham within the last six months and we continue to make a major impact in a range of markets, including, education, healthcare, residential, retail, heritage, leisure, energy and food and drink.

“There is enormous scope to build on this success and further develop our presence in these sectors now that Alex is on board.”