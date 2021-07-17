A SUNDERLAND arts organisation is looking for people who are feeling creative – with the incentive of a shopping spree on the cards.

MBC Arts Wellbeing at Norfolk Street provides studio space for a whole range of artistes, along with providing free arts courses to improve wellbeing, and is also working on developing a host of new opportunities across the city centre.

And now it is running a competition for someone to design a new logo, which will initially be used across the MBC’s digital platforms and printed on 1000 tote bags which will be given away around the city centre.

As an added incentive the organisation will also be giving the winner a £100 Sunderland Gift Card, which can be spent at a whole range of outlets across the city and beyond, with a £50 gift card each to those who come second and third, donated by Sunderland BID.

Mark Burns Cassell, who set up the community interest company which has helped everyone from a blacksmith to photographers have their own work space, believes this is an exciting opportunity for would-be designers.

“We hope we can encourage lots of people to enter, from experienced designers to enthusiastic amateurs who just want to have a try at doing something creative,” he said.

“We want people to look at our current logo and at what we do and come up with something that they feel represents us.”

The competition will run from Wednesday 16 June to Friday 16 July and entries must be sent to info@mbcartswellbeing.com

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, which set up the Sunderland Gift Card in partnership with Sunderland City Council, is looking forward to seeing what people come up with.

“I am hoping that we get some brilliant entries so that we have a really tough time in deciding the winner,” she said.

“It will a great chance for someone to show their design skills and see the results both online and on the bags.”

Details of where the Sunderland Gift Card can be spent can be found at https://www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/sunderland-gift-card