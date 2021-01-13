SUNDERLAND BID has strengthened its Board, with a number of new appointments from key organisations across the city.

Among the new members are Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges, Mario Jaconelli of commercial property surveyors, Lofthouse and Partners, along with Brian Logan of Azets Accountants.

Also joining are Alex Kirtley of H& J Kirtley Property QC Space, which is developing Mackie’s Corner, Chris Poulton of estate agents, Martin and Co and Judith Quinn of Sunderland College.

The new members will be part of a strong team which includes representatives from every sector including SAFC, Sunderland University, Greggs PLC, Stagecoach, Sunderland City Council, the Empire Theatre and a number of the city’s leading leisure outlets and independent businesses.

Alan Patchett, chair of the BID Board, said he was delighted to welcome the latest Board additions.

“We have an incredibly strong and dedicated Board, with representatives from every walk of life,” he said.

“The expertise they bring is unparalleled and we are very grateful to our members – both new and old – for giving their valuable time to the BID.

“The BID plays such an important role in boosting the local economy and all of our Board members recognise this and are there to give their support in every way they can.”

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said she is looking forward to her involvement.

“The Bridges and the BID have worked closely together for many years on a whole range of exciting projects which benefit the city as a whole,” she said.

“I’m delighted to be taking up a position on the Board and being able to continue this relationship, along with playing a role alongside so many colleagues who all want to help the city centre grow and develop.”

Her words were echoed by Mario Jaconelli of Lofthouse and Partners.

“I joined the BID board as I have lived in Sunderland all my life and am very proud of my city and have a desire for it to succeed,” he said.

“I firmly believe Sunderland is on the verge of something very big and I felt it was important to be part of the big change that we are starting to witness with the previously unseen investment in infrastructure and redevelopment.

“Hopefully, this will provide greater opportunities for my children and their children that they do not have to seek outside of the region.”