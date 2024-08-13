SUNDERLAND CITY CENTRE IS GAME FOR NOSTALGIA THIS SUMMER

SOME much loved family games will be making an appearance in Sunderland city centre this summer – with a distinctly 21st century twist.

Sunderland BID has installed four street games in both Market Square and Keel Square, adding a fun and playful element to both areas during the summer months.

And that means that visitors can enjoy playing along to Twister, Bullseye, Snakes and Ladders and Hopscotch – aided by the latest in digital technology.

The games will take the form of giant vinyls and any items needed to play will be available via the free Sunderland Experience app, using digital rather than physical assets.

But that won’t spoil any of the fun, allowing many youngsters to enjoy these traditional favourites for the first time, while providing a trip down memory lane for adults.

The Sunderland Experience app can be downloaded from all of the usual channels and is updated throughout the year, with information and activities.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, hopes the games – which will be in place until 7 September – will prove popular.

“All of these games have been a huge part of the childhood for so many people so we imagine that lots of adults will love the opportunity to introduce them to the younger generation,” she said.

“We’ve combined some really traditional favourites with digital technology to ensure that they offer a really exciting experience for everyone.

“They will not only brighten up this outside areas but because they involve physical activity, they’re also a great way for people to get some exercise.”

For further information on all of the events created by Sunderland BID visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk