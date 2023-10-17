EXPANDING NORTHERN LAW FIRM APPOINTS TWO NEW DIRECTORS…

AN award winning Legal 500 law firm has promoted two long-standing members of its team to its Board of Directors.

EMG Solicitors, which has offices across the North, in Durham, Newcastle, Darlington, Penrith, and Manchester, has recently appointed Head of the Court of Protection Health and Welfare team, Eilish Ferry-Kennington and Gemma Holmes, of the Family Law team, as directors.

Their successful appointment follows an intense in-house six month training programme and they now both take their seats alongside the company’s other eight directors.

Eilish joined the firm in 2017, bringing her expertise in health and welfare to EMG’s already nationally recognised Court of Protection (COP) team.

Progressing to a senior associate solicitor in 2021, she was appointed to the Law Society’s Mental Health and Disability Committee, before applying to be a director in 2022– while being on maternity leave at the time.

“With the exciting growth of the team and the opening of three new offices, it felt like the right time to apply for the training programme,” she said.

“It was hard work, but it has been very rewarding. I was given the kind of encouragement that I’ve had since day one at EMG. The firm’s commitment to career progression is very impressive and they’ve continually invested in and supported me to achieve my goals.

“It’s fantastic to now be able to be involved in the company at a different level, where you can shape its future.”

The recent expansion of the COP team is part of the on-going success of EMG Solicitors. Eilish has helped grow the Health and Welfare department and now heads up a team of 16, including both solicitors and support staff.

Her words were echoed by her new fellow director, Gemma, who joined EMG in 2019 and had also risen through the ranks to become a senior associate solicitor before her latest promotion.

“It’s very exciting to have a seat at the table and to be involved in the wider strategic discussions about the company and where it’s going,” she said.

“When I first joined the team, I was one of only two solicitors in the family law department, supported by a legal secretary. We now have 11 colleagues in the team, operating from four different offices.

“EMG has grown so much but its culture and support for its people has remained a priority in the firm. I was delighted to have the opportunity to apply to be a director and to find that once I’d completed the process, I’d been successful.”

EMG Solicitors now employs 141 colleagues and Managing Director, Emma Gaudern, said that the promotion of both Eilish and Gemma highlights their expertise and hard work.

“We are all about rewarding loyalty and commitment and both Eilish and Gemma are invaluable members of EMG Solicitors, delivering excellent client service,” she said.

“The process of becoming a director is a tough one but I’m delighted that they have both put in the time, effort and commitment and have received their well-deserved places on the Board.

“They have both been at EMG for some considerable time and we hope that their positive career progression shows how much we value their skills and dedication.”

For further information visit www.emgsolicitors.com