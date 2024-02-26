SUNDERLAND INDIAN RESTAURANT BAGS NATIONAL TITLE

A SUNDERLAND restaurant has found its combination of authentic dishes and stylish surroundings has paid off – after being voted Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year at the Nation’s Curry Awards.

Yuvraaj, at Douro Terrace, took first place at the prestigious event held in Manchester, beating of strong competition from across the UK.

And it is the latest in a long line of accolades for the restaurants, which ash been voted Sunderland curry house of the year on three previous occasions.

Judges were impressed with the eatery’s extensive menu, which along with putting its own twists on Indian favourites offers a range of Bengali specials and signature dishes.

The latter includes offerings such as Yuvraaj Special Gusth – lean pieces of lamb cooked in a thick spicy sauce – and Chingri Ankuriti – king prawns in a special sauce garnished with pan fried bean sprouts.

The extensive menu has made the restaurant a popular choice since it opened and owner Monie Hussain is thrilled to have taken the top honour.

“We couldn’t believe it when they said we had won,” he said.

“It not only reflect on the restaurant but on Sunderland as a whole and that we really have some amazing places to eat in the city.”

For further information visit www.yuvraajrestaurant.co.uk.