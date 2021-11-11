A group of Paramedic Science students will be sporting a lot more facial fur this month after signing up for the month-long Movember challenge.

Within a week, the University of Sunderland super six have managed to raise more than £400 as they continue their efforts to grow the most impressive moustache for the global charity throughout November, set up to raise funds and awareness of men’s health issues.

Since 2003 the Movember Foundation charity has made a difference in areas such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, raising more than £440m to help fund men’s health projects.

Kyle Peebles, 25 from Gateshead, sparked the idea among his fellow first-year paramedic colleagues to join in Movember, having had his own scare with testicular cancer five years ago.

The 25-year-old, from Gateshead, said: “I have got involved in Movember ever since my own health scare, thankfully I was all cleared, but still wanted to raise awareness.

“My fellow students were all really keen, and we can’t believe how much we’ve raised already, it’s such a great cause, and really important to highlight the issues. We were only hoping to raise about £500 by the end of the month, but are already on to smash this target, so we’re hoping for a great result.”

Kyle, who is an emergency care assistant with the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) joined the University of Sunderland to further his career and boost his skills. He added: “We’re all enjoying the programme and get on so well since starting; Movember was just a great way to bring us all closer together and get to know one another a bit more.

“My moustache is coming along nicely but one or two were worried about how much ‘tash’ growth they will have, but it’s the taking part that counts! We’ll have to see how they get on at the end of the month!”

As well as Kyle, Lewis Eke, Phil Martin, Aaron Hobday, James Higgins and Ethan Kehoe are all taking part.

Mark Willis, Programme Leader for Paramedic Science and Out of Hospital care, at the University of Sunderland, said: “This is a fantastic effort by all those who are taking part in raising awareness and funds to this great cause. We are all very proud of them and their efforts.”

To donate to the students’ Movember efforts, click here

For more information about Movember go to: Movember