PR expert putting the intelligence in AI with Pay-as-you-prompt

A North East PR expert has warned that some firms are at risk of being left behind in the “AI revolution”, as it launches a range of new services powered by ChatGPT.

Pay-as-Hugo, part of Darlington-based Harvey & Hugo, is introducing a number of PR services integrated with AI, as part of its commitment to bringing cutting-edge services to its clients.

The budget-friendly packages are designed to give clients a taste of what AI can offer – whilst saving them time and money.

When Charlotte Nichols first set up Harvey & Hugo 14 years ago, she was one of the first to offer outsourced social media management; a PR and marketing tool many businesses were not taking full advantage of. Now, she believes, the same attitude is being seen towards AI – which could leave some firms behind.

She said: “When I launched Harvey & Hugo, we were on the cusp of a social media revolution, and now we’re on the cusp of an AI revolution.

“As an agency, we’re embracing AI tools to remove repetitive tasks to make us more efficient and free up our time for big creative ideas and building relationships – the things that AI can’t do.

“By reducing the time spent on first drafts of written content, note taking, transcribing, research, and other admin tasks, we can focus on bigger projects such as podcasts, video production, and profile building, all things which build trust and credibility – which will become increasingly important as AI gains ground.”

To ensure that clients make the most of the new technology, Charlotte and the team are launching two new services to help businesses work with ChatGPT. However, the majority of services are still AI-free due client confidentiality and as the technology is still in its infancy.

She said: “To support businesses who want to work with ChatGPT, but perhaps don’t quite know how to make it work, we are launching two new services: Pay-as-Hu-Prompt blogs and social media.

“While ChatGPT is an incredibly useful tool, it does still need an element of human input. We’ve been using it for a while now, so we’ve got a good feel for what works and what doesn’t when it comes to giving instructions – it’s not just as simple as give a brief and go.

“Pay-as-you-prompt works in a similar way for both blogs and social media. Clients will tell us what they want to do, we’ll use our prompt engineering skills to create the prompt, check the content and make any minor edits, before sending it back across to the client.

“This way, they get the ease and speed of using ChatGPT, without the constant hand-holding it often seems to need.

“Whether we like it or not, AI is here to stay, and so the best thing we can all do is make sure it’s working well for us, improving efficiency and freeing our time to build human connections.”

Pay-as-Hugo is part of Harvey & Hugo, which offers a range of social media, content marketing and PR services for clients across the UK and beyond.

It is also exploring the use of AI for its retained monthly clients in a bid to reduce the time spent on admin tasks.

Charlotte said: “This will free the team up to work on more creative ideas and audio/visual content such as video, animation and podcasting. That said, if clients would prefer us not to use AI while working on their accounts, we will respect their wishes.”

For more information on any of Harvey & Hugo’s Pay-as-Hugo services, including Pay-as-Hu-Prompt, visit pay-as-hugo.com or email hugo@pay-as-hugo.com

