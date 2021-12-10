A primary school and secondary school in Sunderland have both made a coveted nationally recognised list that highlights the best schools in the country.

Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022 rated St Joseph’s RC Primary School as the best primary school in the North East. The school, which is set to join Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust (BCCET) early next year, has been placed at the top of the table of the region’s 10 best primaries.

Another one of the Trust’s schools has also been recognised in the 29th edition of The Sunday Times guide as one of Britain’s highest achieving secondary schools in the state sector. St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy was ranked the 10th best secondary school in the North East.

Brendan Tapping, CEO at BCCET, said: “It’s a credit to the wonderful staff and students at both St Joseph’s and St Anthony’s to be named in such a prestigious, highly regarded school guide.

“Both schools, like all of the schools within our Trust, provide welcoming, diverse and nurturing environments for our children where learning, kindness and excellence are championed with Christ in our hearts.

“We always strive to be the best versions of ourselves we can be, and we teach children why it’s important to aim for this across all aspects of life.

“The 2022 Parent Power recognition demonstrates how child-centred we are as a Trust with each of our schools putting their interests first, encouraging them to fulfil their potential throughout their education journey.

“A special mention must go to St Joseph’s which has been named not just one of the leading primary schools in England, but the best primary in the North East.

“Huge congratulations to the entire school community at St Joseph’s who have all played a pivotal part in their ongoing success.”The Parent Power school guide ranked all of the secondary schools based on their examination results from the year 2017 to 2019. Primary school rankings were based on the average outcomes achieved by schools in Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) in the year 2017 through to 2019. The guide did not take into account teacher-assessed grades in the last two academic years.

For more information about Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide, visit: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/best-uk-schools-guide-parent-power-tr95xdztg