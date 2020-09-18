SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE LAUNCHING ON SEPTEMBER 1ST, EXCLUSIVELY ON STADIA™

Base Game, Premium Pack, and Premium Edition (Base Game + Premium Pack) Options Coming to Stadia Users to Deliver Battle Royale Action with up to 64 Players

Louies are Back and Ready to Provide Players with Unique Power Up Abilities

Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V.today announced additional details surrounding the upcoming launch of SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE for Stadia™, including package options between Stadia Pro and Stadia Base users.

For Stadia Pro users:

Available from September 1 st , Stadia Pro users will have indefinite free access to the base game*.

, Stadia Pro users will have indefinite free access to the base game*. From September 1 st to November 30 th 2020, Stadia Pro users will be able to claim the Premium Edition bundle (base game + Premium Pack – RRP €9.99/£9.99) for no cost and is theirs to keep.

to November 30 2020, Stadia Pro users will be able to claim the Premium Edition bundle (base game + Premium Pack – RRP €9.99/£9.99) for no cost and is theirs to keep. After November 30th, 2020, Stadia Pro users can purchase the Premium Pack add-on at RRP €9.99/£9.99 which will provide users the same content as the Premium Edition bundle.

*Subject to an active Stadia Pro subscription.

For Stadia Base users:

Available post-launch, Stadia Base users will be required to purchase the Premium Edition bundle at RRP €9.99/£9.99 (‘base game only’ option will not be available). Further details on bundle availability for Base users will be shared soon.

Building on the success of Super Bomberman R (SBR), SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE will deliver the ultimate battle royale experience with a new “Battle 64” mode, allowing up to 64 players to compete in live battles across multiple stages at the same time. Additionally, the game will be one of the first Stadia titles to take full advantage of ‘Crowd Play’, a feature that allows players to jump into a game with their favorite streamers on YouTube.

With the Premium Pack, players will have access to 14 additional characters that are equipped with special types and abilities. It will also include the capability to create private matches with your friends.

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE brings more than 100 customisable feature combinations, including numerous characters (including those from SBR and other KONAMI IPs), costumes, accessories and for the first time, bomb skins – affecting both the bomb and the blast itself.

For long-time fans of the Bomberman series, KONAMI has also revealed that SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE will witness the triumphant return of Louies as power-ups in-game. Louies were first introduced in Bomberman ’94 and have been featured many times since.

Additional details about the game package options, pricing, and other information about SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINEare available at: https://www.konami.com/games/bomberman/r/eu/en/info_online/