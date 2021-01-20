A NEW concept in Japanese sushi dining is set to launch in Whitley Bay after planning has been given the green light from North Tyneside Council.

Successful North East Sushi Bar Sushi Me Rollin’ currently located at Newcastle’s STACK complex is to open a second outlet on Station Road to meet its growing demand.

Rolled fresh to order, Sushi Me Rollin’ was forced to close its doors due to the pandemic last March but with advice from Robson Laidler Business Advisors it pivoted its business model to offer a takeaway service, resulting in an increased turnover of 5% and more than 12,000 Instagram followers.

Bringing two new jobs to the area, the new sushi bar is expected to open its doors as a takeaway service in March. It will feature a ‘if you know, you know’ secret garden for diners to enjoy its handcrafted food alfresco, and once government restrictions are lifted there will be room for 8-12 people to eat indoors.

Award winning head chef Kurt Toulson and lifelong friend Simon Whitehead are the brains behind this new phenomenon in clean fresh food. Simon said: “We seem to have developed something of a cult following with customers ordering early each week to get our fresh sushi during lockdown and we would like to thank these loyal customers for their support.

“Sushi Me Rollin’ combines our passion for flavours with fresh local ingredients and an artistic flair. We want to put the fun back info fine dining and are so excited to bring our fresh ready-to-order sushi concept to the taste buds of Whitley Bay.

“With Whitley Bay benefitting from some superb redevelopment such as Spanish City, Sushi Me Rollin’ we see this as the perfect area to add our culinary wonders.”

Advisors at Robson Laidler supported Sushi Me Rollin’ with covid-19 restart and recovery advice, offering cashflow forecasting and financial projections as well as support with CBILS.

Robson Laidler director Nick Wilson said: “We have removed some of the stress Simon and his team endured during lockdown. After a financial forecast we quickly pivoted their business model and they have not only survived but thrived over the past year. The success is a testament to the passion they have for their business.”

Simon continued: “Robson Laidler help us with more than just our accounts and have been instrumental in our success throughout lockdown. The 24-hour WhatsApp business support group is a God send – advisors are always there day or night to answer questions and give cashflow guidance.

“Not only has Robson Laidler saved us money and given us sound business advice, they have set us up with our till systems, receipt management and invoice control. They are also able to advise us on sales reporting with a bespoke growth, profit and loss software which we are excited about.”

Whitley Bay is the second in the owners’ vision of establishing a multi-location Sushi restaurant business and already have plans to open more across other cities in the UK this year.

The menu will boast Sushi’s signature dishes of The Chicago Roll, Chicken Katsu and Salmon Sashimi as well as a vegan selection. Orders can be made via the Sushi Me Rollin’ Instagram feed: @sushi.me.rollin