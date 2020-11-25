A world-leading manufacturer and retailer of natural health supplements is recruiting following a boost in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK based Sweet Cures Ltd has announced it is recruiting for four new positions at its York HQ.

The news comes as Sweet Cures reveals a 30% increase in sales during the current quarter.

The UK’s health food and health supplement sector has seen a significant rise in sales since the UK lockdown began in March this year in response to rising Coronavirus cases.

According to data from IRI, October 2020 saw a 22.7% increase in vitamin and nutritional product sales compared with October last year.*

Sweet Cures specialises in researching, developing and creating natural health supplements using monosaccharides, with products including include Waterfall D-Mannose®, High Energy D-Ribose™, L-Arabinose Plus™ and Xylotene®, with more in development.

Sweet Cures currently employs nine members of staff at its York HQ, with other members of the team working across the globe.

To support its continued growth and new product development, Sweet Cures has announced it will be looking to fill new positions in graphic design, sales, trade and nutrition.

David Smith, Design and Marketing Director at Sweet Cures, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for Sweet Cures as we reflect on a successful year of sales and look optimistically to the future.

“Because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone’s world has changed but what’s positive is that we’ve witnessed a renewed focus on personal health and wellbeing.

“We pride ourselves on producing pure supplements, without any nasty additives, and believe this is what consumers are looking for.

“With a recent uplift in sales of 30%, I’m delighted to reveal that we’re in a position to recruit four new employees to the business.

“Alongside job creation, we’re improving both our domestic and traders’ customer experience by reducing shipping costs and increasing opening hours. This will help support companies and customers during this challenging time.”

*COVID-19 Impact on CPG & Retail, Coronavirus Impact in the UK, Data to 24th October 2020