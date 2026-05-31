Tailored for growth: Champions and Dobell announce global partnership

Business growth expert Champions (UK) plc has announced a new global partnership with one of the original menswear e-commerce brands Champions (UK) plc has announced a new global partnership with one of the original menswear e-commerce brands Dobell

The deal, which includes a significant equity investment from Loughborough-based Champions (UK) plc , marks a new chapter for both organisations. Champions will provide its full-service expertise in strategy, digital marketing and brand development as the British designed menswear brand continues to expand its presence in key global markets.

Mike Dobell, founder of Eastbourne-based Dobell said: “We are incredibly excited to embark on this growth journey with Champions. Our mission has always been to bring top-quality formalwear to everyone at affordable prices.

“With Champions’ strategic backing and equity investment, we are perfectly positioned to scale our operations and reach more customers than ever before”.

Headquartered in Eastbourne, Dobell was originally founded in 2003 after Mike Dobell struggled to find an affordable tuxedo while at university and realised there was a gap in the market for accessible formalwear. Dobell, which is based in Eastbourne-has grown into one of the UK’s leading online menswear retailers.

The partnership highlights Champions’ focus on backing ambitious entrepreneur-led brands that offer high potential for scale and innovation.

Matthew Hayes, Managing Director of Champions (UK) plc added: “I am really pleased to announce this partnership as Dobell is a business that I have personally followed, shopped from and believed in for many years.

“Dobell has built a genuinely strong brand, British designed formalwear, accessible pricing, a huge range of sizing options and a clear understanding of what customers actually want from menswear today.

“Having started back in 2003 at the same time as Champions, the brand already has a strong foundation, but internationally there is significant room for growth and we’re looking forward to supporting that journey over the coming years.”

Champions’ remit is to expand Dobell’s online presence worldwide and drive sales across all product categories. By focusing on building the brand, driving awareness in key markets and introducing the brand to new audiences.

The focus is to make Dobell a recognisable menswear brand in the UK and a go-to for all occasions. Blending British designed suits and accessories with ease of shopping experience.

About Dobell

Dobell is a leading online formalwear retailer, specialising in tuxedos, suits, and accessories. The brand is known for British design and exceptional value, providing high-quality attire for all of life’s special occasions.

To find out more about Dobell, visit www.Dobell.co.uk and subscribe to our newsletter for 15% off.

About Champions (UK) plc

Champions is a marketing growth partner based in the UK.

The company provides services across marketing, brand strategy, sales growth, people, technology, artificial intelligence and mergers and acquisitions.

Champions works with businesses across a range of sectors, supporting clients with strategic planning, campaign delivery and commercial growth.