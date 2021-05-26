How can software help your energy business develop while cutting wasted time, admin time and stress?

Electrical Engineering Software is a one-stop task management software built exclusively to assist businesses in the electrical industry with effective communication, improved efficiency, and a competitive market position.

This software supports better communication between your electricians and office manager and with clients and suppliers. This helps your organisation to remove paperwork, and your team can use various planners and GPS tracking to make intelligent scheduling decisions.

Why Electrical Engineering Software is so good?

Access it Anywhere, Anytime

Because Job Management Systems are cloud-based, you can access them from anywhere. The cloud-based platform allows the admin staff to give electricians duties, and electricians can use the Job Scheduling app to get updates about their jobs allocated to them. Mobile apps also work in offline mode, which means that even in distant regions with no internet connectivity, your technicians can always access their jobs and digital documentation. When your technicians reconnect, the app will synchronise and update all the job information to the system.

Assign Jobs to your Electricians Easily

You can easily plan jobs by using electrical engineering software. You can locate the team on the map and use the drag and drop function to assign jobs to them.

The system offers various capabilities, such as route planning or optimisation features, time planner feature and geo planning to help your electricians assign work based on their live locations or their calendar availability. With electrical engineering software, you can easily assign and manage jobs.

View the Live Location of your Electricians

The Live Mobile Tracking feature enables you to track your electricians. Tracking allows you to see where electricians are situated, so you can easily assign them jobs. You can also record travel logs, driving behavior, and more with the vehicle tracking function in this system.

Execute All the Tasks Safely

Make sure that all your electricians use the Questionnaire feature to follow health and safety guidelines. If they arrive on-site, your electricians can complete field services questionnaires and make them mandatory to fill them out. Safe achievement of tasks is required to ensure that no electrician is harmed during their work.

Manage Leads and Convert Them to Quotes

You can manage leads easily and then convert them into quotations. You can create quotations from either the office or the field.

Eliminate Paperwork

Electrical Engineering Software can help remove paperwork by enabling your electricians to digitise papers into mobile documents, take pictures, add customer notes, and signature on-site so that jobs are signed without the need for papers.

With this system, you can store documents in one place digitally, which helps you remove the paperwork. Your electricians can use the mobile app on-site to complete their electric certificates.

Create and Manage Invoices Conveniently

With a mobile app or CMMS system, you can generate invoices quickly. Your electricians can create mobile invoices to send to your customers immediately upon completion of a job.

You can plan jobs, monitor your electricians, generate invoices and create quotes easily and efficiently with the help of electrical engineering software.